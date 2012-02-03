The irresistible human impulse is to find meaning amid the chaos of the cosmos. But some external events defy rational categorization. So it was with Thursday afternoon as Donald Trump endorsed Mitt Romney—an event so bizarre that the tight-lipped Romney was forced to admit, “There are some things you can’t imagine in life. And this is one of them.”

This was slow-news-day stuff, the diversions that long primary seasons are made of, but it was not without its poignancy: I couldn’t help but notice that among the first commercials that appeared on Fox News after the Las Vegas endorsement handshake was a spot by the pro-Gingrich SuperPAC Wining Our Future. It came across like the advertising equivalent of a Japanese soldier holding out on a tiny Pacific atoll because he did not know the war was already over. Indeed, by every conventional calculation, the Republican race is kaput. The candidate with money, momentum, mainstream appeal and muss-proof hair is destined to prevail in the end. That is how the world has always worked since 1976, when Jimmy Carter became the last outsider to corral a presidential nomination. Rick Santorum’s Iowa onslaught and Gingrich’s South Carolina surprise were the outliers, those unplanned but brief interludes in a presidential campaign when voters (and even the press pack) forgot that the wheel is rigged.

And yet. Maybe it’s pure stubbornness, maybe it’s a reluctance to listen to Romney recite the lyrics from “America the Beautiful” from now until November, or maybe it’s a small child’s refusal to believe that the circus is leaving town—but I keep wondering whether the fat lady truly has sung. Without fully dissenting from my colleague Ed Kilgore’s Gingrich-is-a-goner assessment, I keep picking up small signs that Romney may still be a little less inevitable than he seems.

On primary night in Florida, despite the plaintive signs reading, “46 STATES TO GO,” Gingrich finally tamed his public anger at Romney and returned to his South Carolina style of talking “about the power of ideas.” Romney’s scorched-earth campaign to neutralize Newt in Florida may have been a Pyrrhic victory—it gave the former Massachusetts governor the big primary win that he craved, but it also provided Gingrich with the motivation (namely: revenge) not to surrender until the Tampa convention. With no debates until February 22 in Arizona, Gingrich may struggle to hold a national audience, but he at least seems to have regained his handle on the affirmative—rather than petulant—tone that carried him to victory in the first southern primary.