If you haven’t read Noam Scheiber’s magazine article on Mitt Romney, you should. And make sure you read all the way to the end, where it contains one of the great one-liners of all time. I won’t spoil it, except to say that, substantively, it suggests Romney doesn't dwell on the plight of those less fortunate than him.

Noam wrote that piece before Romney’s controversial statement, on Wednesday morning, that he's "not concerned about the very poor." But the timing was perfect and it got me thinking: Can somebody born into great wealth, as Romney was, have a strong sense of social solidarity with or obligation towards the poor?

The answer, clearly, is yes. Franklin Roosevelt is one famous example. The siblings of the Kennedy family are another. Like Romney, they were all part of the aristocracy. They also crusaded for economic justice, Roosevelt earning his peers’ scorn as a “class traitor” and the Kennedy clan eventually making the disadvantaged the focus of their political lives. Romney obviously feels more compassion than the unfortunately worded quote suggests, but just as obviously feels less compassion than either FDR or the Kennedys did.

Why the difference? Here's a theory – and, be warned, it's highly speculative. We know, from history books, that illness had a profound effect on Roosevelt’s worldview: His battle with polio helped him to understand real adversity and what it takes to overcome it. Among the influences that may have affected John Kennedy was his service in World War II – not just the brush with death after the destruction of his torpedo boat, but also the experience of serving alongside young men from diverse, less privileged backgrounds. As Mickey Kaus points out in The End of Equality, Kennedy's crew included a high school drop-out, a machinist, and a commercial fisherman, as well as another Ivy Leaguer.*