Well, Mitt Romney may not have much competition in the Nevada caucuses, but he’s got rivals galore in the business of producing gaffes that manage to be aggravating to both left and right, as his “not concerned about the very poor” riff was. The Stump put out the call for gaffes of Romneyesque bipolar irritation, and the readers responded in force. If Mitt’s well ever runs dry, he will know where to turn for material.

So, without further ado, the winner and runners up of the First Stump Contest of the 2012 campaign. Drum roll (or America the Beautiful hum?), please....

First Place: “The problem isn’t the individual mandate, which is perfectly constitutional; it’s the very idea of universal coverage.” Congratulations, timteeter. This was not only the best entry, it was the very first one. And the thing is, it’s really not hard to imagine that Romney, after a few more months of contortions around Romneycare and Obamacare, might actually say this.

Second Place: “This president apologizes for America. Well friends, when I was in France during Vietnam, I stood up for America!” Congratulations, John Vigna. Again, it’s not inconceivable that the Mittster might venture something as magnifique as this.