Granted, there are relevant political questions peculiar to Mormon teaching. The Latter-day Saints, for example, teach that the United States Constitution is divinely inspired. It’s fair to ask Romney how that affects his understanding of the Constitution. Although Mormons are hardly the only group that claims to be the “true” religion, how does that teaching inflect Romney’s notions about pluralism and toleration? But the more pertinent question applies to all presidential candidates who make declarations of faith: How does religion shape your policies? Unfortunately, Romney has remained studiously tight-lipped about all matters of faith, referring only vaguely to “my church.”

Indeed, much of Romney’s problem traces to his inept handling of questions about his religion. He has managed to reinforce the image that many voters already have of him, namely that he’s a moving target, a wind-sock politician who adjusts his positions according to the prevailing political breezes. When asked about his faith, especially during the 2008 primaries, Romney’s stock answers were, “I’m not a theologian” and, “I don’t speak for my church.” Both responses may be accurate, but they belie his deep involvement with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as a bishop and “stake president” (both volunteer assignments) and as a major contributor (to the tune, apparently, of millions of dollars). Not only does his caginess reinforce his image as evasive, his reticence about his faith reflects Mormonism’s lack of openness.

Similarly, it should come as no surprise that his attempt to clear the air about his religion the last time he ran for president fell flat. Romney’s “JFK speech”—as his address at the George Bush Library in College Station, Texas, in December 2007 was widely called—failed. Romney, retreating to the safety of bromides like “We are a nation ‘Under God’ and in God, we do indeed trust,” was no more forthcoming about his faith and how it shapes him and his policies than he had been previously.

Mitt Romney is not the first person of his faith to vie for the presidency, of course. Heading into the presidential primaries in 1968, the leading contender for the Republican nomination was also a Mormon: George Romney, Mitt Romney’s father, then governor of Michigan. But remarkably, the elder Romney’s faith elicited little attention or scrutiny back then. (His candidacy eventually ran aground over his remark that he had been “brainwashed” about Vietnam.) So why does Mitt face such a different landscape from that of his father on matters of religion?

Ultimately, he needs to reckon with the fact that, fairly or not, the rhetoric of presidential campaign discourse has expanded dramatically in the forty-plus years since 1968. And the reason hearkens back to the man who beat his father for the GOP nomination: Richard Nixon. The Watergate scandal and the culture of corruption surrounding the Nixon White House illustrated the perils of presidential mendacity. So when Jimmy Carter—a Washington outsider, a Sunday-school teacher who promised he would “never knowingly lie to the American people”—came along in Nixon’s wake, Americans responded. Ever since the mid-1970s, voters have taken a keen interest in a candidate’s faith, and any candidate who cannot demonstrate some measure of piety—Michael Dukakis in 1988, for instance—faces long odds.