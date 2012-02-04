Of course, it is not only government officials who moonlight as Wonk Rockers. Quintessential Washington occupations such as policy-oriented lawyers, think tankers, researchers and underpaid non-profit employees are in strong supply. Journalists in particular have begun to sound off. Tom Toles, the Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist, is a vocalist and drummer for Lethal Bark and drummer for a band called Suspicious Package (topical band names are de rigueur in the scene). Brian Wingfield, guitarist and vocalist for the Electric 11s, exemplifies the trend—he is a Bloomberg energy reporter.

So many ink-stained scribes have taken to rock, in fact, that March 9 will see the fourth annual Journopalooza. Started by Atlantic correspondent Christina Davidson, last year Journopalooza brought together 700 people. Reporters from Variety, U.S. News & World Report, the New York Times and other outlets raised $21,000 for journalism non-profit organizations. This year seven bands will raise money for D.C. literary programs. (Again, bipartisanship is the norm: Fox Business Network’s Rich Edson co-hosted last year’s event.) “It’s a good way for sponsors to advertise directly to D.C. media,” says Davidson, who hopes the “lucrative target audience” of Journopalooza will lure funders.

While Wonk Rockers are indeed influential, virtually none of them profit from their music. Toles, who describes Lethal Bark’s sound as as “rock n’ roll with no guitars,” says he would “without hesitation” put down the pencil immediately if he could make a living with his music. “Music is among the best things in life, even better than alcohol,” he says. But like virtually every other Wonk Rocker, Toles is not expecting any commercial success with his music. Making a living as a political cartoonist is difficult enough—scoring a side career as a lucrative musician is virtually impossible.

At first glance, it might seem strange that so many wonks have gravitated toward the local music scene. After all, the rock n’ roll lifestyle is synonymous with drug-taking, partying and rebelling. None of those activities occur at the Brookings Institution, at least on a regular basis. The only thing dangerous about the State Department has been its low funding levels. Musicians are also known for their sex appeal and attractiveness. Bureaucrats? Less so.

But in fact, there is a good explanation for the frequency of wonks picking up their guitars. The same attributes required for achieving success in political jobs—dedication, ambition, concentration—are useful in making music. Anyone who has ever tried to master an instrument understands the many hours of solitary practice necessary. Anyone who has written their GREs knows the same thing. Similarly, Washington does not lack for egos. Taking the stage to warble off-key requires a comparable lack of humility.