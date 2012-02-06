More than two weeks have passed since the Obama Administration announced that it would require every health insurance plan to cover the cost of birth control, but the controversy doesn't seem to be going away. Leaders of the Catholic Church and the conservative movement are furious over the decision. Even some liberals think the administration got this one wrong—as policy, politics, or both.

This is a genuinely complicated issue about which I have genuinely mixed feelings, in part because I have great admiration for the assistance Catholic charities provide to low-income Americans. But, strictly on the merits, I still think the administration made the right decision.

The place to start is with the decision itself, since there seems to be some confusion about what, exactly, it entailed. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, virtually every American will soon become entitled to a comprehensive health insurance policy. Those who work medium or large businesses will be expected to get that comprehensive policy from their employers. But before that happens, somebody has to define “comprehensive.” That duty falls to the government.

Back in the summer, the administration indicated that comprehensive coverage should include payment for birth control supplies and services. It was heeding the advice of non-partisan Institute of Medicine (IOM), which had cited, among other things, research showing that closely spaced births can jeopardize the health of both mothers and newborn children. At the same time, the administration indicated that it would make an exception for policies provided to the employees of religious institutions—if, and only if, most of the employees were of the same faith as the institution.