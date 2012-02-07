THE SUBPRIME CRISIS, Greece, MF Global: what’s next? A casual observer could be forgiven for thinking that debt is the modern opiate, certain to wreak havoc on all those who indulge it. Not so, assures Louis Hyman, in his retrospective tour of American credit. He tells us that borrowing “is a tool ... it is as good—and as bad—as the man” who uses it. No, wait: that was Shane on the merit of firearms. But it is the idea that Hyman was aiming for when he wrote that “easy access to credit is neither a good thing nor a bad thing, it depends on context.” This is an imprecise sentence, symptomatic of the verbal clumsiness that frequently detracts from Borrow: The American Way of Debt, a volume that nonetheless offers a fresh perspective on the epic changes in American culture wrought by consumer finance.

Though today we think almost interchangeably of consumer, corporate, and government credit, Hyman reminds us that credit used to mean, chiefly, business credit. Personal debt was once proscribed and shunned. Henry Ford considered credit corrupting and refused to extend it. Even John Jakob Raskob, the financier who created General Motors Acceptance Corp. (the vehicle for financing GM’s car sales), would recall that “I was raised in a community where a mortgage on your home was considered a disgrace.”

By the Roaring Twenties, attitudes were changing, yet even as department stores began issuing credit, they insisted on a personal meeting with borrowers, usually housewives, in which they stressed the debtor’s moral obligation. Similarly, credit cards were at the outset a symbol of “classiness” and financial worthiness. Only later did a stack of plastic signal profligacy, a middle-class disposition to pay off one card by running up charges on another.

If the attitudinal changes that Hyman details are sometimes startling, so, too, is the evidence of how little has changed. To wit, there have always been bankers who didn’t care a fig for being repaid. With fine and original reporting, Hyman explores the mortgage bonds of the 1920s, reminiscent of latter-day CMOs. Investors put down money and received a monthly coupon backed by mortgage payments. Then as now, speculation was rife.