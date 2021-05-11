The Two Scrooges

Dickens conducted the whole affair with what appears to have been the worst possible taste, though, as we shall see, it seemed quite natural to him. He arranged to have Ellen Ternan appear in his benefit performances and even wrote in scenes for her and himself which intimated his feeling for her. Mr. Thomas Wright, who first made this whole episode public, in 1934, believes, probably rightly, that Sydney Carton is Dickens’ dramatization of the first hopeless phase of his love. In the spring of ’58, however, Dickens arranged a separation from Catherine and left her with one of their sons in London while he removed with the rest of the children and Georgina to the new place he had bought at Gadshill. He made a statement in Household Words and circularized a singular letter which was not long in getting into print, in which he explained that he and Catherine had nothing whatever in common and should never have gotten married, defended, without naming her, Ellen Ternan, and denounced as “two wicked persons” his mother-in-law and his sister-in-law Helen for having intimated that there could be “on this earth a more virtuous and spotless creature” than Ellen. It was true that he had played straight; but now he induced Ellen to be his mistress and set her up in London in an establishment of her own. He wrote her name into his last three novels as Estella Provis, Bella Wilfer, and finally Helena Landless—her full name was Ellen Landless Ternan.

The real cause of this strange exhibitionism of Dickens was his peculiar relation to his public. Perhaps no other kind of writer depends so much on his audience as the novelist. If he is popular, he may substitute his relation to the public for the ordinary human relations. And for this reason he responds to his sales in a way which may seem ridiculous to a writer in a different field; yet to the novelist the drop or the rise in the number of the people who buy his books may be felt in much the same way as the coolness or the passion of a loved one. In Dickens’ case, a falling-off in the popularity of his monthly instalments would plunge him into anxiety and depression. He had played up Sam Weller because he saw that the character was going well, and he sent Martin Chuzzlewit to America because he found that interest in the story was flagging. And now it had come to be true that his only companion in that imaginary world in which he seemed doomed to live was the public who read his novels. When he began, as he did that same spring, to give regular public readings—which enabled him to live them more actively and to feel the direct impact on his audience—the relation became more intimate still. For Dickens, the public he addressed in this statement about his marriage was probably closer than the wife by whom he had had ten children; and now that he had fallen in love with Ellen, instead of finding in her a real escape from the eternal masquerade of his fiction, his impulse was to transport her to dwell with him in that fictitious world itself, to make her a character in a novel or play, and to pay court to her in the presence of his public.

But the old sense of “loss or want” does not have been cured by all this. “My father was like a madman,” says Mrs. Perugini, “when my mother left home. This affair brought out all that was worst—all that was weakest in him. He did not care a damn what happened to any of us. Nothing could surpass the misery and unhappiness of our home.” And this misery still hung over the household, in spite of Dickens’ festive hospitality, even after the separation had been arranged. Poor Mrs. Dickens in her exile was wretched—“Do you think he is sorry for me?” she asked Kate on one of the only two occasions when she ever heard her mother mention her father—and there was always at the back of their consciousness this sense of incurable wounds. Young Kate, with more independence than Mamie, does not seem much to have liked having Ellen Ternan come to visit; and she finally married a brother of Wilkie Collins, without really caring about him, in order to get away from Gadshill. After the wedding, which Mrs. Dickens had not attended, Mamie found her father weeping in Kate’s bedroom, with his face in her wedding dress: “But for me,” he told her, “Katey would not have left home.”