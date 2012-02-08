Poland in the postwar era was a supremely unlucky nation, but in one respect (and perhaps one only) it was among the world’s luckiest. This unassuming country, generally admired not for its scenery nor its cuisine nor its architecture, produced three of the greatest European poets of the last half-century. The first was Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004), born in Lithuania to a Polish family, who defected to France in 1951 and emigrated to the United States in 1960; he was Poland’s geopolitical poet, befitting his perch in exile, and its first poet Nobelist. The second was Zbigniew Herbert (1924-1998), Poland’s philosophical poet, who refused to collaborate with the Communist regime and wrote his highly intellectual, abstract lyrics in penury for much of his life.

The last was Wislawa Szymborska (1923-2012). Though she was Herbert’s contemporary, I place her last not only because she outlived both him and Milosz, but also because her death last week, at the age of eighty-eight, definitively brings to an end the latest brilliant age of Polish poetry. If there were any reason to feel grateful for four-and-a-half decades of Communist rule in Poland, it might be that these three poets emerged from its highly pressurized constraints like diamonds forced from carbon. Although censors would strike any work construed as political or otherwise subversive, writers could defeat them by ingeniously addressing forbidden subjects allegorically or metaphorically—a prime task of poetry under any circumstances. Add to this an adoring public whose appetite for literature was stoked by its unavailability—new poems were distributed in samizdat editions passed eagerly from hand to hand—and you have conditions perhaps ripe for creation.

But communism alone cannot explain this poetic flowering. With the possible exception of the Soviet Union (with a population at least five times greater than Poland’s), no other Eastern bloc country produced a similar body of literature. Assuming that there weren’t any mind-altering chemicals in the run-off from Nowa Huta, the notoriously polluted steelworks outside Krakow (where Szymborska spent nearly her entire life), we can only conclude that Poland’s postwar poetic greatness was largely a historical accident—the collision of a deep and enduring literary culture with Europe’s ghastliest battleground.

The poets were on the ground from the start. Milosz wrote “Campo dei Fiori,” one of his greatest early poems, in Warsaw in 1943, noticing how people went about their business beyond the ghetto walls—flying kites, riding the carousel—while Jews were dying on the other side. It must have been the same when Giordano Bruno was burned at the stake, he imagines, with fruit-sellers peddling their wares and taverns filling up again “before the flames had died.” Is it our resilience that allows us to return so quickly to our baskets of olives and lemons—or our ignorance, our lack of empathy for the “loneliness of the dying”? The poet takes the side of those “forgotten by the world”: “Our tongue becomes for them / The language of an ancient planet.” Someday, he hopes, “Rage will kindle at a poet’s word.”