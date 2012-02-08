FOSTER FRIESS GREW UP in the small Wisconsin town of Rice Lake, where his father was a cattle dealer. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin in 1962, Friess joined the Army and married college beauty queen Lynnette Estes. They kept a tight budget; Lynn sewed her own clothes and cut her husband’s hair.

Things changed when Friess got into the mutual fund business. By the early ’70s, he was making six figures. It was around this time that he became born again, or, as he puts it, “invited God to become chairman of the board of my life.” By the late ’80s, Friess was known for his aggressive management of the multibillion-dollar Brandywine mutual fund. He sold his majority stake in 2001 but stayed heavily invested in the firm.

Friess’s retirement has been geared toward giving money away rather than making it. Since the 1990s, Friess has donated millions to various causes—from freshwater projects in Malawi to a lobby that would allow the Delaware Museum of Natural History to house a 32-foot replica of a giant squid. In 2010, for his seventieth birthday, Friess and his wife brought 200 guests to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a four-day party. On the final night, he gave every guest a $70,000 check for their favorite charity, at a total of $7.7 million. A relative later called the gesture “typical Foster form.”



Meanwhile, Friess had also been donating hundreds of thousands to conservative causes. In 1994, he helped finance Santorum’s narrow Senate victory, launching him to national prominence. Since 1989, Friess has contributed nearly $1.6 million to Republican campaigns—plus a few other massive donations, including $3 million to help start the conservative website The Daily Caller. Currently, he is considering a six- or seven-figure donation to the conservative Super PAC American Crossroads or its sister organization, Crossroads GPS.

When I asked him why he gives, Friess told me, “I want to make sure the people we elect to office believe in America.” But he is also motivated by a particular commitment to social conservatism. At a 2002 black-tie dinner hosted by the Becket Fund, a conservative legal organization, Friess delivered a rambling speech titled “Tolerance is not Always Good,” in which he chastised the gay community for intolerance toward Christian values and seemed to blame liberals for the school shootings at Columbine. “How hard have those intolerant of John Adams’s perspective worked to strip from young people any hope of knowing the concepts and truths that help deal with life?” he asked. “I think we should be encouraged to learn from Columbine and let it be a battle cry for all of us.” Freiss, says his philanthropic adviser, Matthew Taylor, differs from other major donors because he is not linked to any business or corporation; he “is doing this truly out of the passions of his heart.”