Romney’s Olympic non-miracle.

It’s Mitt Romney’s misfortune as a presidential candidate that his greatest administrative accomplishment—indeed, the centerpiece of his four-year Massachusetts governorship—was a health care reform plan that most of his fellow Republicans despise, because it provided the blueprint for President Obama’s 2010 health reform law. Rather than boast that he helped build the most significant domestic legislation to clear Congress in four decades, Romney must revile Obamacare, pledge to repeal it, and pretend that it bears little resemblance to Romneycare.

The Bay State itself is another liability for Romney. It’s viewed by conservatives as so unforgivably liberal that a 2006 PowerPoint briefing prepared by campaign strategists before Romney’s first presidential run actually recommended that he lump “Massachusetts” in with “taxes,” “Hollywood values,” “jihadism,” and other campaign “bogeymen.”

Rather than talk up his Massachusetts experience reforming health care, Romney’s been talking a lot about the depth of his private-sector experience running Bain Capital. But that has its perils, too, because Bain Capital doesn’t make tangible products or perform familiar-sounding services; it makes money. Being the former top man at Bain Capital doesn’t give Romney the same captain-of-industry aura that being the former top man at American Motors gave his father, George Romney, when he ran for president in 1968. Like other private equity firms, Bain Capital follows a pattern of loading up companies they buy with debt, laying off workers, and then collecting enormous fees whether the company in question thrives or not. We’ve already heard a lot about that from Romney’s primary opponents.

Should Romney talk about his relationship with his Creator? It worked for George W. Bush, who, when asked in a 1999 debate to name the political philosopher he most identified with, answered, “Christ, because he changed my heart.” But Romney’s religion, Mormonism, is regarded by many voters with puzzlement or suspicion. Like John F. Kennedy in 1960, Romney understands that the best way for him to overcome religious intolerance is to downplay any influence his faith might exercise over his political judgment.