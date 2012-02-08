How conservatives corrupted American exceptionalism.

In October, Mitt Romney delivered a speech at the Citadel in which he laid out his foreign policy views. “As president of the United States, I will devote myself to an American Century. And I will never, ever apologize for America,” he pledged. “Some may ask, ‘Why America? Why should America be any different than scores of other countries around the globe?’ I believe we are an exceptional country with a unique destiny and role in the world.” The speech was hardly an unusual moment. Throughout this campaign, Romney, Newt Gingrich, and Rick Santorum have spoken in similarly strident tones about their belief in American exceptionalism.

Perhaps the first thing to say about this rhetoric is that there has been something deeply unappealing about it. For a presidential candidate to say “I will never, ever apologize for America” is flatly ridiculous. All humans and all countries err sometimes; how can Romney be so sure that the United States on his watch will never do anything worth apologizing for?

With such bombastic talk, it is hard to escape the suspicion that, for many contemporary Republicans, American exceptionalism is really a philosophy of not wanting to learn from the rest of the world, especially from European countries with bigger social safety nets. Of course, Republicans are free to argue the merits of health care or government regulation of the economy; but the mere fact that some of these ideas have been put into practice in Europe does not make them worthless. In fact, as Timothy Noah shows conclusively in this issue (see “The Mobility Myth”), Western Europe has lately been outperforming the United States in income mobility—even though the possibility for economic advancement has historically been one of the core values of American society.

Conservatives have also in recent years made a fuss about the use of foreign law by U.S. courts. They are horrified by the notion that American judges might look at decisions by their foreign counterparts in democratic countries to inform their interpretations of our own Constitution. But why should the idea of drawing on expertise from foreign judicial systems be so terrifying? We are not asking foreign judges to decide our cases. If there is some insight to be gleaned from looking elsewhere, what could be the harm in considering it?