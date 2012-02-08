The Affordable Care Act will alter those arrangements, but in ways that strengthen the case for the administration’s position. The whole point of health care reform is to establish a minimum level of health insurance for every American. Basically, we’re turning health insurance into a right rather than a privilege – i.e., something to which we are entitled as citizens, rather than as employees. Most working-age Americans will continue to get coverage through employers, largely out of convenience: Lawmakers found it easier, practically and politically, to leave existing arrangements in place. But employer leeway to shape those benefits will, by design, diminish.

I respect those who disagree—whether it's those who think employee benefits morally implicate employers or those who wonder whether birth control even belongs in health insurance. And although many large Catholic institutions already provide birth control coverage, without evident difficulty, I understand that the leaders of other institutions may feel differently. But I wish the less nuanced critics of the administration’s policy (yes, Speaker Boehner, I'm looking at you) would show a similarly open mind, by acknowledging that improving access to contraception is a goal many of us believe is important.

The issue isn't simply that most of us cherish the ability to decide when we have children and when we don't. It's that also that family planning has very real medical, economic, and social benefits, as the non-partisan Institute of Medicine noted when it first recommended making contraception coverage mandatory. Women with unplanned pregnancies are less likely to get proper prenatal care and, as a result, their children are more likely to have health problems. Married couples with unplanned pregnancies are more likely to get divorced. The children that come from unplanned pregnancies are more likely to suffer physical abuse.

Is society’s interest in improving those odds legitimate? I think so. Does that interest outweigh the interest in respecting the beliefs of religious institutions? That’s the more complicated question—and why a compromise that accomplished both goals would be ideal. The administration has signaled a willingness to find that middle ground, as have allies like Sister Carol. (The Conference of Catholic Bishops, alas, are another story.) But the policy mechanics of such a compromise might be difficult.

The obvious option is Hawaii's system, variants of which exist in Missouri, New York, and West Virginia. As I understand it, those states require that health insurance include contraception, but allow religious institutions to opt out, as long as those institutions inform employees about where they can find outside contraceptive coverage. I haven’t seen much reporting or research on how well those systems work. Hopefully we’ll get some in the next few days.