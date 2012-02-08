There was no encouragement from either the immigrant culture or the culture into which we were trying to assimilate to seek out any kind of preventive care. If an emergency arose, then it was off to Mexico to see a pharmacist and ask for a free consultation. Simple ailments could be treated with household products: On first-degree burns, the application of toothpaste (it cools, you see?) would set you right in a couple of days. Or you could try rubbing an egg on it while saying a Hail Mary, which would absorb the evil that would otherwise infect your wound. My brother, Dan, knew a kid whose grandmother made him eat Vicks VapoRub when he had a fever. The only insurance he and I remember having as children was the $15 paid to our school’s football program in case we got our necks broken or, as once happened to a kid I knew, our pinkies ripped off. But visit a doctor? Never. If you’re not hemorrhaging or suffering from an embolism, then you don’t get to see a doctor. That’s what we knew.

Cameron County, where my grandmother lives, boasts one of the highest ratios of uninsured in the state; one in three people have no coverage. In Texas as a whole, one in four people live without health insurance, the worst percentage in the country. (In theory, this situation should at some point be remedied by the Affordable Care Act, but—between the pending Supreme Court challenge and the prospect of a Romney administration committed to repeal—it’s far from certain that the law will ever take full effect.) Over the past ten years, infant mortality rates have risen by about 10 percent. Under Governor Rick Perry, the Texas legislature has already successfully passed a law cutting most of the funding to a program that offered loan repayments to doctors fresh out of medical school who started their careers in towns and counties with large numbers of uninsured. Meanwhile, he’s made noises about trying to undermine Medicaid—on which my grandmother and father depend. (They get their diagnoses in Brownsville but buy their prescriptions in Mexico, where they are far more affordable.) Both are deeply concerned about losing Medicaid coverage and live in fear that Perry’s reforms will affect them directly.

“You don’t think he’s going to win for president, do you?” my father asked me recently.

“Dad, he dropped out in January,” I said.

My family is not exactly illiterate: There’s a Ph.D. in the family, and my brother is a nurse in San Antonio. But even he only begrudgingly pays for his health insurance and is loath to take preventive measures. My stance is similar, maybe because we’re both childless. This attitude toward insurance is not singular to our own failings; we inherited it from the place we grew up. So perhaps I’m not the best advocate for regular blood pressure checks or arthritis medication that isn’t bought at the hardware store. But come a cold spell, I worry that I’ll have to figure out how to keep my grandmother from drinking anti-freeze. And how can I convince my father that lighting a candle to the Virgin Mary won’t help him keep his Medicaid? Few people who speak their language have the time or inclination to try to persuade them—and even fewer are willing to pick up the phone and call.

Domingo Martinez is a 2013 Pushcart Prize nominee and the author of the forthcoming memoir, The Boy Kings of Texas (Lyons Press). This article appeared in the March 1, 2012 issue of the magazine.