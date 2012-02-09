Some switched early, some late. Kabaservice reports that moderates were buoyed by two victories in 1965: John V. Lindsay’s election as mayor of New York, and Arlen Specter’s victory in the race for Philadelphia district attorney. Lindsay was defeated in his own party’s primary in 1969 (winning re-election as the candidate of the Liberal Party) and formally became a Democrat in 1971, while Specter held on for almost four decades longer, finally switching parties and becoming a reliable Obama ally in 2009. The only figure from Kabaservice’s story who remains active in politics and remains a moderate Republican is Rep. Thomas E. Petri of Wisconsin (Steiger’s successor), whose obscurity after seventeen terms is no accident, as conservatives have shut him out of committee chairmanships.

The moderates had two great presidential hopes. Nelson Rockefeller emerges in the book as an unreliable, self-absorbed tycoon whose political operation—which provided financial support to elements of the moderate infrastructure—had eroded by the time he ran a serious campaign in 1968, and who was too deeply despised by conservatives to have much chance of bringing the party’s wings together. Michigan governor George Romney, who was considered the leading Republican candidate for 1968 before his candidacy collapsed after he said he had been “brainwashed” into supporting the Vietnam War, comes across as an extraordinarily decent individual who ignored his political advisors to meet with black militants and focus on urban problems, but who was also a little dim about politics. Most moderates were comfortable with Richard Nixon, the one figure who seemed to be able to manage all factions of the party. As president, Nixon followed many of the moderate’s preferred policies, such as federal revenue-sharing with the states, but his political choice to follow the “Southern Strategy” and a law-and-order approach to domestic unrest cast his lot ultimately with the right.

The issues on which the moderates staked their fight are also mostly forgotten: in the domestic realm they were revenue-sharing, open-housing laws, and some form of income support, such as the negative income tax that came within inches of passage under Nixon. Moderates viewed these as means to deliver benefits effectively and alleviate hardship without building a large or intrusive federal bureaucracy. Liberal Democrats would be gleeful to see such ideas even on the agenda today. Moderate Republicans were also early skeptics and then outright opponents of American involvement in Vietnam. In later decades, moderate Republicans were notable for their support of environmental protections and reproductive rights, anchoring bipartisan coalitions that offset the many Democrats opposed to both. But the big story in the era that Kabaservice concentrates was the cause from which everything else stemmed: civil rights.

In recent years, the apostate Republican Bruce Bartlett published a book arguing that Republicans had a better record on civil rights than Democrats, and the Republican National Committee revamped its web site to portray itself as the party of African-Americans. And there is no point in denying it: Republicans were among the most deeply committed civil rights supporters, and voted for the Civil Rights Act in greater numbers than Democrats. Still, that historic legacy was broken in 1964, when nominee Barry Goldwater opposed the Civil Rights Act. The RNC may want to extol Jackie Robinson as one of their own, but they probably don’t want to recall him saying that he felt like “a Jew in Hitler’s Germany” at the convention of 1964, from which many black delegates walked out. The party cannot plausibly claim credit for a heritage that it so decisively rejected.

Reading between the lines of this book (and Kabaservice is a wonderfully straightforward historian who does not layer on a lot of interpretive gloss), one can glimpse an alternative path. Senator Morton, while he was chair of the RNC in 1965, hoped that in the South there would be “a sound foundation for Republicanism not based on racism,” that could capture at least 20 percent of the black vote. (While we think of moderate Republicanism as a Northeastern tradition, the first Republican inroads in the South and border states were made by moderates such as Morton and his fellow Kentuckian, Vietnam War opponent John Sherman Cooper.) Had the party pursued a path “not based on racism,” one can vaguely envision a coalition of African-Americans and “New South” whites, together with urban reformers such as Lindsay and Specter, and the traditional Republican base among upscale voters in the suburbs and towns of the Northeast and Midwest, along with California, Oregon, and Washington. If the Democrats were left with the unreconstructed Southern whites and the urban ethnic machines, then in the great ideological sorting that inevitably took place the Republican Party might have become the more socially liberal one—a coalition of upscale whites and minorities. That is, it would look something like the eventual Obama coalition. Perhaps Krugman was on to something.