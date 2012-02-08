This move would have been a major blow to Islamists, who have managed to exert power outside the chains of command. When Yunis was alive, Islamist leaders such as Yusuf Sakizli defied his orders: For instance, weapons shipments from Qatar bypassed Yunis and went straight to Islamist brigades. “Abdul Jalil called [Al Obeidi] and told him the Islamists won’t allow his appointment,” says one source. “They just vetoed it.” According to a senior military figure, Islamists are also believed to have stonewalled the second choice, General Khalifa Hiftar. When I asked Hiftar why he had been passed over, he merely said, “There are elements preventing me from assuming the post.” The NTC finally named a lesser-known colonel to the position in early January.

The struggle to control the militias is just one of the problems facing the NTC. Recently, Libyans have complained that, while its members were meant to be selected by municipal councils, they have sometimes been chosen indirectly by other NTC representatives. Some members are political dissidents who have not set foot in Libya for decades and are largely unknown to the people who supposedly elected them.

One frustrated NTC member claims Abdul Jalil has created a verification committee that bypasses the councils to make appointments. “Abdul Jalil nominated these people who are choosing new members,” the NTC member complained. “So, in effect, he is making these selections.” Others have accused him of becoming increasingly autocratic. “NTC members think policies were agreed upon and then Abdul Jalil would take his own decisions,” says one Western diplomat.

DAY AFTER DAY in mid-December, protesters gathered in Shajara Square in downtown Benghazi. On some days, thousands passed through the tiny intersection, handing out flyers. Demands ranged from removing Qaddafi supporters from government posts to “applying democracy, specifically publishing the sessions of the NTC.” “We want the NTC to tell us what is happening in the country,” says 31-year-old Ayman Sharif.

One widespread complaint I heard is that the NTC refuses to release the names of its newest members. Shortly after its creation, Abdul Jalil declared that members would not stand in future elections. But many Libyans fear these politicians will not relinquish control. “Many of these NTC members do not want their names released because they want to run in the elections,” says Abeir Imneina, a political science professor at the University of Benghazi.

On December 16, the popular folk singer Masud Buwisir lent his voice to the protests. Since the revolution, his song “My Nation Will Remain Strong” has become an unofficial national anthem. Wearing fatigues and standing in the bed of a pickup truck, Buwisir sang:

The martyrs of Libya will remain the

symbol of sacrifice and immolation.

Whatever the end will be, whatever the destiny will be.

We will fight until the last drop of your blood O Libya!

Like an increasing number of Libyans, Buwisir was worried about his country. The NTC is “forgetting the goals of the revolution,” he said. But, when I asked if he would pen a new song giving voice to the mounting frustrations, he was not ready to go that far. “It’s too soon to create new rifts,” he told me. “We shouldn’t be creating new problems for the NTC. They need time.”



Barak Barfi is a research fellow at the New America Foundation. This article appeared in the March 1, 2012 issue of the magazine.