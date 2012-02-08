Baen’s eagerness to secure a large audience for 1945, Drake believes, was to blame for the Nazi Sex Kitten Incident. Dissatisfied with the first draft that Gingrich’s new co-author, William Forstchen, turned in, Baen began rewriting much of the novel himself—including an opening scene in which a Nazi spy, posing as a Swedish journalist, seduces the American president’s chief of staff in an effort to pry loose nuclear secrets. “Suddenly, the pouting sex kitten gave way to Diana the Huntress,” he wrote. “She rolled onto him and somehow was sitting athwart his chest, her knees pinning his shoulders.‘Tell me, or I will make you do terrible things.’” Convinced the scene was the book’s strongest selling-point, Baen circulated an excerpt to political reporters and Hollywood producers.

The excerpt rolled off fax machines in the interregnum between the GOP’s sweep of the 1994 election and Gingrich’s debut as speaker. It was greeted in the press by a forest of newly sharpened knives. Baen quickly took the blame for the offending passages, which were toned down in the final text that went to the printer that spring. But, by then, Gingrich seemed less than enthusiastic about 1945. When the speaker appeared at the Chicago Book Fair to promote To Renew America, Baen was reduced to handing out free copies of the novel to anti-Gingrich protesters outside, who tore the books to pieces on television.

The protesters were kind compared with the critics. The New York Times called 1945 a “desert of grindingly awful male dialogue.” “A Roadrunner cartoon has more character development,” wrote a reviewer for The Dallas Morning News. The Orlando Sentinel found fault with “the pages of turgid prose that make the book tough to stomach.”

A year after its debut, the hardcover had sold barely one-tenth of its print run. Baen told a Washington Post reporter that the whole affair had been “basically the biggest disappointment of my life.” He said he expected the 97,341 remaindered copies would be pulped for toilet paper. Baen “really wanted to do something good for the new George Washington,” Drake says. “He came close to destroying his company. His health went to hell. He put everything into it, and I don’t think he was treated very well for it.”

GINGRICH'S ASSOCIATION with Baen, who died of a stroke in 2006, may not be much more than a footnote in the former’s career. But it is a telling footnote: The end of their relationship was the moment when a politician who had always been torn between the geeks and the hacks sided, once and for all, with the hacks. To see Gingrich on the campaign trail this year is to be reminded of how totally the former speaker’s creative energies have been plowed into the caustic brand of politics he pioneered.

I tracked down a copy of Window of Opportunity in January. Thumbing through it, I found Gingrich to be unexpectedly pleasant company; there is an infectious exuberance in the way he flits between French information technology systems, Egyptian hieroglyphs, and high-tech home furnishing design in the space of a few pages. The twilight of his presidential campaign may very well augur the end of Gingrich the hack. If it does, there could be worse outcomes than a return of Gingrich the geek.

Charles Homans is a special correspondent for The New Republic. This article appeared in the March 1, 2012 issue of the magazine.