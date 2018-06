My heart sogged through

the days in a Stygian fog.

I drove around at night

naked full of agonized

silences and dwindling

abdications until there

was not much left to give

up but my camouflaged

wrath which I had vowed

to maintain to the end so

bitter was the taste of my

early grief, so naïve was I

in the early pain, so little

did I know that I would in

time come to own all of it.

This poem appeared in the March 1, 2012 issue of the magazine.