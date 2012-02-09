A TNR Symposium

It has been nearly a year since Syrians took to the streets en masse to protest the rule of Bashar al-Assad. In that time, government forces have responded brutally, killing some 6,000 people, but the response by the international community has been relatively muted. Over the next several days, we’ll be publishing a symposium at TNR Online that asks what the United States should do to put a stop to the conflict.

Dan Drezner on why we should arm the opposition.

Larry Diamond on how we should engage with Assad in order to oust him.

Soner Cagaptay on why we should organize a military force from Muslim countries.