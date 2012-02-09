It has been nearly a year since Syrians took to the streets en masse to protest the rule of Bashar al-Assad. In that time, government forces have responded brutally, killing some 6,000 people, but the response by the international community has been relatively muted. Over the next several days, we’ll be publishing a symposium at TNR Online that asks what the United States should do to put a stop to the conflict.
Dan Drezner on why we should arm the opposition.
Larry Diamond on how we should engage with Assad in order to oust him.
Soner Cagaptay on why we should organize a military force from Muslim countries.
James Traub on why the moral case for intervention is strong, but not enough.
Michael Weiss on a blueprint for military intervention.
Blake Hounshell on why Obama’s hands are tied.
Suzanne Nossel on why pressuring Russia and China is the key to ousting Assad.
Barak Barfi on why Libya isn’t a model for Syria.
Radwan Ziadeh, a Syrian dissident, issues a plea for U.S. intervention.
Kanan Makiya argues that intervention in Syria is a moral and human imperative.
Return here in coming days for more contributions.