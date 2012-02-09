The Journal piece profiled Paul Equale, a 60 year-old former lobbyist and onetime Energy department official who does some consulting for Gerson Lehrman, the biggest expert-network firm. (Most of Gerson Lehrman’s experts, including Equale, are contractors rather than employees.) Equale bills Gerson $600 an hour for passing along inside information about what the government is up to. “It’s put my kids through college,” he told the Journal. In 2010, for instance, the financial services industry hired him to track a provision in the Dodd-Frank financial-reform law sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin, D.-Ill., that required Visa and MasterCard to stop ripping off retailers with sky-high fees on debit-card purchases. So Equale paid $1000 to attend a breakfast fundraiser for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that Durbin attended. Durbin (who told the Journal he didn’t remember the conversation) told Equale that he’d managed to win support for his amendment from Rep. Barney Frank, D.-Mass., then financial services committee chairman, who had opposed it previously for fear it would hurt small banks. That cleared the path for the Durbin amendment to become law. Equale shared that information with several hedge fund analysts that had hired him through Gerson.

Like a lot of very pricey services in Washington, Equale’s appears in this instance to have been useless, since the markets had already concluded, even without knowledge of Frank’s conversion, that some version of the debit-fee restriction was bound to pass. There is, after all, already a vast corps of journalists in Washington (some of them working for the Journal) who spend all day running around the Capitol trying to find out what’s going to happen to various bills. Many of these journalists are young people working for highly-priced trade publications that collect detailed information on specialized topics of interest. The two main differences between what they do and what Equale does are

a.) What they earn isn’t enough to pay off their own college loans, let alone put their future children through college;

and

b.) Digesting the information they provide requires a hedge fund manager to read, an activity increasingly frowned upon in our culture.

As journalism and the habit of reading decline, it seems entirely possible that political intelligence will develop into a billion-dollar industry. People will still need information about government affairs, after all. But this information may become a luxury commodity for the very rich rather than something ordinary citizens consume by reading newspapers and magazines or listening to the radio or watching the evening news. Demand for all these mediums has dwindled, and the rise of the Internet doesn’t appear to have taken up the slack. Politicians, meanwhile, who after all have limited time on their hands, may increasingly wonder why they should spend any of it talking to a mere reporter when they can talk instead to a political intelligence consultant who just might reward the favor with a fat campaign contribution.

So, yeah, lets figure out a way to keep track of these guys. They may be coming for my job.