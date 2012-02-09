The grouping method is, erm, interesting. Its most obvious feature is to basically eliminate the question of how different nations’ policies have affected inequality by collapsing very different governments and societies into one undifferentiated whole.

Manzi does gesture towards a variety of EU-wide policies to indicate why most of the continent can be viewed as one unit, but this is a wildly distorting move. After all, there is surely something interesting about the phenomenon of European countries which have thriving economies, generous welfare states, and low levels of inequality—three things which, according to prevailing conservative dogma, cannot possibly coexist. In fact, eliminating the role of discrete national governments implicitly gives America ’s own politicians a pass on growing inequality, even though there is extensive evidence to suggest that the problem is at least partially the result of decades of government policies, mostly Republican.

But there’s another, perhaps even more crippling, problem with the analysis. “Europe” is a pretty big category, and it’s not at all evident that it can be appropriately compared to the United States . (What’s more, Manzi’s method leaves out Norway and Switzerland —two prosperous European nations which are not in the EU, but which are much more equal than the United States .) Isn’t the more natural comparison Western Europe ? Manzi should have seen warning signs when he noted that, by his calculations, the bottom income quintile of Europe is populated in large part by “a majority of the population of Bulgaria , Latvia , and Romania .” What do those countries have in common? They were all, until just a few decades ago, ruled by communists. That’s right: National Review is trying to downplay the urgency of income inequality among Americans by noting that it’s only about as bad as the disparity between capitalist Europe and recently-communist Europe .