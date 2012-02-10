Translator's note: Nizar Qabbani was the most popular and beloved Arab poet of the second half of the twentieth century. He was born in Damascus in 1923. He started out as a romantic poet, with daring poems of love and the heart’s adventures, but eventually he gravitated toward political subjects, and wrote unforgettable poems about the cultural and political maladies of the Arab world—he was a fierce opponent of dictatorship. He served as a diplomat for his Syrian homeland but gave that up in 1966 and settled in Beirut. The horrors of Beirut in the mid-1980s led him to exile in London, where he died in 1998. Naturally the Syrian despotism was eager to claim him, and the late dictator Hafez Assad sent a plane to take Qabbani's body back for burial in Damascus.

I.

Oh people,

I have become sultan over you

Smash your idols after a long darkness

Worship me.

I am not always visible to you

so sit patiently on the sidewalk

until you see me.

Leave your children without bread

Leave your women without men

and follow me.

Praise be to Allah for his blessings

He sent me to write your history

and history cannot be written

without me.



Every time I thought of abdicating power

my conscience devoured me.

Who, after me, will rule the good people?

Who, after me, will cure the lame,

the cripple, the leper, the blind?

And who will summon the dead back to life?

Who will bring the people the rain?

Who will administer to them ninety lashes

who will crucify them on the trees

who will force them to live like cattle?

And die like cattle?

Every time I thought of leaving them

my tears overflowed

I trusted my fate to God

and I decided to ride this people

from now until Judgment Day.



—from “The Autobiography of an Arab Man of the Sword”

II.