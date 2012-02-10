This is a contribution to ‘What Should the United States Do About Syria?: A TNR Symposium.’

In trying to think through what outsiders should do to stop the killing in Syria, the only unambiguous issue is the moral one. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is perpetrating crimes against humanity upon his own people. The “responsibility to protect,” unanimously adopted at the U.N. in 2005, stipulates that when states fail to protect their own citizens from mass atrocities, other states have an affirmative responsibility to act. Only a gross cynic—say, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov—could argue that Assad has not triggered this international obligation. An intervention would be morally justified, just as it was in Libya.

So far, therefore, I agree with Leon Wieseltier, who argues for such an intervention. But this is not a classroom; and calls for action have to clear both a prudential hurdle and a practical one.

The prudential problem has to do with legitimacy. It is not a good idea to invade another country, and especially for a Western military to invade a Muslim country, unless it has the approval of the neighborhood. Legitimacy is not the same thing as legality: Even former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan admitted that the NATO intervention in Kosovo, while “illegal” because undertaken without Security Council approval, was nevertheless “legitimate.” The Libya intervention enjoyed widespread legitimacy because it was approved not only by the Security Council but by the Arab League, whose blessing prevented Libya and its defenders from discrediting the intervention as an act of Western neo-colonialism. George Bush and his merry band of crusaders believed that American action was self-legitimating, but the world didn’t agree; and in Iraq the U.S. paid a very high price for placing this crown upon its own head. A U.S.-led intervention in Syria without the support of either the Security Council or the Arab League would look more like Iraq than Libya. It wouldn’t be morally wrong, but it might be very bad policy.



The lack of international support would give any actor serious pause; but what dooms the project—at least for the moment—are the low odds of success, and the high odds of unintended consequence. In Libya, NATO airstrikes enforced a “cordon sanitaire” behind which the opposition could hide, and organize. Syria, by contrast, is a patchwork, with both regime opponents and military forces in close proximity across the country. Where would you bomb? How could you intervene without killing large numbers of the civilians you were seeking to protect? In Libya, outsiders could rightly say that they were intervening on behalf of the Libyan people, who stood almost as one against Muammar Qaddafi and his regime. This is not at all the case in Syria, where non-Sunni minority groups deeply fear a Sunni takeover. A poll conducted by the Doha Debates in mid-December found that 55 percent of Syrians wanted Assad to remain in power. What’s more, Syria has, as Libya did not, the capacity to do immense harm not only to its own people but to its neighbors—including Israel—in order to make the price of intervention intolerable.