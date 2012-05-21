Gugliotta emphasizes—it is, alas, a timeless theme—how extraordinarily difficult it is to complete an ambitious public project, particularly when one’s overseer is as riddled with “monstrous egos” and indebted to private interests as Congress is. For no sooner had President Fillmore presided over the laying of the cornerstone of Walter’s extension in July of 1851 than Walter was forced to submit to the acrobatic process of securing an annual budget appropriation. That “lawmakers wanted a fabulous building, but they also wanted to look humble to their constituents by refusing to pay for it” would bedevil the extension’s leaders for the duration of the project.

Walter was slow to grasp another enduring feature of high-profile business in Washington: the importance of gaining political patronage. As Fillmore’s tenure drew to a close in 1853, Congressional sharks circled in a bid to oust Walter. They succeeded, stripping him of his title as building supervisor and project disburser, though he retained the title of architect. Stepping into his managerial shoes was Montgomery C. Meigs, an ambitious army engineer and a protégé of Jefferson Davis, the new Secretary of War.

Meigs and Davis shared a vision for the Capitol extension that departed from the “republican simplicity” outlined by Walter. The men hoped to make the building a “national showpiece” and a testimony of the United States’s present and future greatness. Eager to make his name with the project, Meigs proposed some major revisions to Walter’s drawings, including putting the House and Senate chambers in the center of their respective wings rather than facing the National Mall. The chambers were easier to insulate acoustically, and the windowless interior endowed the rooms with a solemnity that now seems second nature. But Meigs’s plan required digging a whole new foundation. (Only, it seems, would politicians approve such a tardy about-face.)

Meigs had a few distinct quirks of personality, and a prodigious self-regard was one of them. (He also had a fascination with snakes, and kept a supply of live ones in his office in the Capitol: a serpent on a sizable bronze doorknob leading to the House of Representatives was modeled on one of Meigs’s quarry.) History would show that his belief in his abilities was not unwarranted. Meigs developed a grand artistic plan befitting his and Davis’s vision for the building, commissioning statues for the pediments of the porticoes of each new wing and adding a hundred marble columns to the facade. He decided on frescos, papier-mâché, and encaustic tiles for the interior, and hired some of the most accomplished artists from around the world to create them, despite significant anti-immigrant sentiment.

Walter, still attached to the project and no slouch in the ambition department himself, contributed a design for a cast-iron dome to replace Bulfinch’s “rotting fire hazard.” Meigs praised the idea and it quickly won support, but relations between the men were never better than uneasy. The tension erupted into a full feud in 1858, when Meigs issued a set of blueprints crediting himself as the extension’s architect, not Walter, who had been listed as such in previous versions. (As if to dispel any doubts about his role, Meigs inserted copper plates bearing his name into masonry and fixtures around the Capitol.) Gugliotta makes fine use of the leaders’ copious diaries and correspondence to bring these emotional struggles to life. Meigs managed to hold onto his post for a few more years, though the reins of the project would revert to Walter in 1862. By that time Meigs had moved onto the greener pasture of the battlefield, earning accolades for his service in the Union Army.