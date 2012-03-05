A Game of Hide and Seek, first published in 1951, tells an inconvenient and painful love story. Harriet’s mother and Vesey’s aunt are best friends, bonded by their years in the suffragette movement. But Harriet and Vesey are both disappointments: Harriet is unambitious, showing “no inclination to become a doctor or a lawyer, still less to storm some still masculine stronghold, the Stock-Exchange or holy orders”; Vesey is dramatic and manipulative, an overcompensation for the haphazard affections of his self-centered mother. In their teens, playing complicated games with the younger cousins Harriet is meant to be babysitting, the two fall in love; on Harriet’s end, swooningly and awkwardly, with lots of jotting in her diaries and squirreling away of keepsakes; on Vesey’s end, no less sincerely, but with a great deal of teenage cruelty mingled with “its other side of appalled tenderness.” The two are splintered both by their own flaws—Vesey’s insensitivity, Harriet’s inability to openly stake a claim—and by the ungenerous interventions of their elders. Vesey is packed off to university, while Harriet starts a new job in a gown shop and falls into a relationship with Charles Jephcott, “an elderly man of about thirty-five,” out of passivity and loneliness. After Vesey stands her up at a dance—and after her mother dies, and Charles tends her through her grief—Harriet submits to marrying Charles.

The novel then leaps forward two decades. Harriet, now a middle-aged woman with a teenage daughter, has spent the time attempting to make up for not loving her husband through feverish housekeeping: “When she married Charles, she had seemed to wed also a social order. A convert to it, and to provincial life, and keeping house, she had pursued it fanatically and as if she feared censure.” Vesey, meanwhile, is a failing actor, playing Laertes in gaudy productions of Hamlet. When they reconnect, his old cruel arrogance has been dissolved by time and misfortune, and Harriet begins risking her hard-won, if deadening, stability to meet him in sordid railway cafes and on park benches. Vesey is the only one who has ever really known her, and vice versa: their mutual understanding is impossible to resist. Both feel, as Vesey puts it to himself, the “desire to unpack his life in her presence, to lay before her treasure after treasure (or, rather, loss, laughter, disappointment).” At the same time Vesey is also highly aware of the costs to the child of an unfaithful parent—and Harriet’s daughter, discovering hints of the affair, begins to wither. The ambiguous ending, Taylor’s best, like a perfect bubble that never bursts, is a moving refusal to render final judgment on any of the imperfect, well-meaning bumblers who make up the story.

In her biography, The Other Elizabeth Taylor, which appeared in 2009, Beauman published for the first time excerpts from a series of letters written from Taylor to a lover, Raymond Russell, over the first decade of her marriage (Taylor destroyed her side of the correspondence). The letters are passionate, ambitious, and highly literary—in other words, they do not describe Harriet’s feelings toward Vesey, however much Taylor may have drawn on the relationship in other ways. Still, it is tempting to find autobiographical information in Harriet’s despair at the dull conventions of provincial homemaking and the isolation of an unequal marriage. Taylor spent her days proclaiming to all who would listen that she found her monotonous, out-of-the-way life as a mother, a wife, and a backroom writer congenial—“I have had a rather uneventful life, thank God,” was a regular refrain. But A Game of Hide and Seek has some more subversive undercurrents, particularly in its treatment of feminism.

While the two suffragettes in the novel, like most Taylor characters, are portrayed as slightly ridiculous, confused about their own motives, and occasionally hypocritical in their private lives, the protest line and the prison where they cement their friendship provide the background for a clear, true human connection. When Harriet’s mother dies, her old suffragette friend thinks that their intimacy “had no flaws, as Harriet’s relationship with her mother had flaws. At the moment, with middle-age upon them, she felt she could dispense with this friendship less than anything else in her life.” There is no other relationship in the book so pure: certainly not Harriet and Vesey’s, with its hundreds of accumulated misunderstandings and wounds. The gown shop where Harriet works briefly is another place of feminine solidarity against the encroachment and trickery of men; Harriet later says to Vesey, “One becomes very close to people one works with—in a distinctive, a particular way, don’t you think?” While the Vesey-Harriet relationship gives the book its dramatic and emotional propulsion, the connections between three generations of women—Harriet and her mother, Harriet and her daughter, Harriet’s daughter and a beloved schoolteacher—are what provide its substance. These women are frustrated and in need of an outlet. They find it in warm female friendship or, for Harriet, in hopeless love affairs, as Taylor herself would find it in fiction. And it is finally suggested (although Taylor, of course, was no great optimist when it came to human progress) that Harriet’s daughter, a bright student born after the war who idolizes her feminist grandmother, may well storm some of the masculine strongholds at which Harriet shrugged her shoulders.

Angel, published in 1957, also has some obvious biographical links. (She once wrote, “I’ve no imagination and can only write of what I know.”) The protagonist is a precocious novelist from a provincial town who toils in the shadows before achieving renown. But there the resemblance ends. Angelica Deverell, daughter of a grocer, is a great romanticist. She composes school essays on the “vast vacuity of the empyrean” that get her unfairly in trouble for plagiarism and cooks up elaborate visions of Paradise House, the estate where her aunt serves as a lady’s maid, imagining it as an opulent villa with white peacocks on the lawn and herself as its rightful mistress. When she gets in trouble for her fantasizing, she leaves school at age fifteen and begins writing novels.