Murray, as he always has, argues that welfare policies of the 1960s through the 1990s destroyed the incentive to work. Perhaps the wording is unfortunate, as it implies that people consciously decided to go on the dole instead of working. The wording also has a way of implying, for many, that welfare was somehow plush. A better way of putting it is that when welfare was made easier to get and easier to stay on in the 1960s, with no concern for recipients’ job training, it was now possible to not work indefinitely. This “possible” was all it took to create a new kind of underclass; few understand, because it was so long ago now, how much less possible it was to live on welfare indefinitely before the mid-1960s.

Murray is also being criticized for focusing on culture over the disappearance of low-skill manufacturing jobs. “Working class whites are different from the cognitive elite in at least one way: They have less money,” as Nicholas Confessore has it in his review . However, the equation between cultural breakdown and deindustrialization is notoriously oversimplified. For one, it is rarely noted that the same inner city cultural breakdown happened in cities where factory jobs did not leave in significant numbers after the sixties: in my own work , I have shown this to be the case in Indianapolis. Second, we rarely consider that men who have a hard time finding jobs as solid as their fathers' could nevertheless work lower-paying jobs as a best resort. No one would consider this societal state anywhere near ideal, but the question must be asked—especially as immigrants to inner-city communities so clearly do exactly this so often.

As such, Murray is not unfeeling or ignorant to see that cultural shifts played as large a role in these changes as factories moving away—and that the former was not a mere result of the latter. Coming Apart highlights a sensitive ethnography of a representative white “ghetto,” Philadelphia’s Fishtown. “The people of Fishtown lamented the loss of high-paying factory jobs, but they did not say there were no jobs to be had anymore. They talked about men who just couldn’t seem to cope with the process of getting and holding a job,” the ethnography by Patricia Smallacombe notes. Fishtown men of 30 to 49 claimed physical disability in 2010 at five times the rate they had in 1968. Murray notes that these changes have occurred independently of the state of the economy; NYU political scientist Lawrence Mead has highlighted more specifically that these changes occur regardless of the availability of jobs.

These men are not monsters. They have simply grown up in a culture where, from about 1966 to 1996, beneficently intended post-Great Society welfare policies made it possible for people to not work, ever. Generations have gone by; too many innocent people never knew anything different. You speak the language you grow up around.

The question, then, is how to address not just economics but culture—even if the culture is due to discrimination, racism, or other mistakes in the past. David Brooks got this right in a recent column , stressing how difficult it is to pin down how we would, for example, discourage alienated 14-year-old girls from allowing themselves to get pregnant in a quest for attachment. Adjusting income inequality would have a decidedly marginal impact on that girl’s decision in the here and now.

In the same way, the college graduation gap between rich and poor will have to be addressed, in part, by changing specifically cultural aspects of poverty, such as exposure to reading. Economist James Heckman at the University of Chicago notes this, warning that “the danger is we will revert back to the mindset of the war on poverty, when poverty was just a matter of income, and giving families more would improve the prospects of their children. If people conclude that, it’s a mistake.”

A prediction: About six months from now, an articulate and concerned black writer will complain in a prominent venue that the focus on class since OWS is a conspiracy to distract America from its moral duty to think about racism. Ironically, this will be a sign of progress. It will mean that to be black is no longer to likely be one of America’s most utterly disadvantaged people, and that a conversation about class addresses a greater volume and variety of human miseries than an outdated one focusing on skin color.