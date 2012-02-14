For all those waiting for the Republican primary to end, you’ll have to wait a bit longer: On Saturday Rick Santorum became the 11th Republican politician to lead a national presidential nomination poll during the 2012 cycle. And not just by a little—the Public Policy Polling survey showed Santorum with a 15-point (38-23) lead over Mitt Romney. According to PPP, Santorum was trouncing the field in the demographic categories that have looked difficult for putative nominee Mitt Romney from the beginning: Tea Party supporters, evangelicals, and those who call themselves “very conservative.” So is this the long-awaited consolidation of the party base around a challenger who can beat Romney? Or just another bump in a predestined road to victory for Mitt?

To answer this question, let's start with the things Santorum has going for him. If his surge in national polls can be attributed to any one factor, it’s the familiar murder-suicide scenario: The Romney-Gingrich cage match of Super-PAC-driven negative ads in South Carolina, Florida, and Nevada left Santorum as the only candidate with strongly positive personal ratings. PPP’s favorable/unfavorable ratios for the four remaining candidates certainly reinforce this interpretation, showing Romney at 44/43, Gingrich at 42/44, Ron Paul at 35/51—and Santorum at 62/24. With Santorum now dominating the very voter categories Gingrich was winning prior to Florida; with no life-giving televised candidate debates on the immediate horizon; and with Sheldon Adelson showing no signs of writing another gigantic check for his Super PAC, Newt may have run out of steam for the third and final time.

But what’s to keep the Romney Death Star from training its guns on Santorum just as it did on Newt (and before that, on Rick Perry)? That’s easy: The very conservative opinion-leaders who helped Mitt take down Newt—and whose support he ultimately needs—don’t want him to. Already the air is full of public and private pleas to Romney that he go easy on Rick, who unlike Gingrich has not spent several decades alienating powerful conservative leaders one at a time, and doesn’t have the glaring marital history and Freddie Mac baggage for opponents to exploit. And any temptation in Romney’s camp to go after Santorum with a clawhammer is also inhibited by Mitt’s own sinking favorability ratings among both primary and general-election voters. He can’t afford much more blowback from going nuclear on an opponent.

Amidst all this bad news for Romney, another PPP survey released on Monday showed Santorum’s new national lead spreading to Michigan, a February 28 primary state where Romney, as a local native, was assumed to have a big advantage. Rickymania may also have spread to the other state holding a primary that day, Arizona, where Romney was also thought to be in the driver’s seat (in this case because of AZ’s sizable Mormon population).