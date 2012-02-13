The Rowe memo (click here to read it) is fascinating to peruse today. It includes a list of Don’ts. Among these are “The creation of joint or bipartisan policy committees” (can you say “supercommittee”?) and “The increase in Congressional supervision of the President’s managerial agencies, or the transfer of their functions to a Congressional agency” (translation: Don’t even think about letting Congress get its mitts all over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau).

Rowe also included a handy list of presidents who had to contend with one or more houses of Congress falling under control of the opposite party. One thing I noticed almost immediately was that of the three presidents most often named as America’s greatest (Washington, Lincoln, FDR), only one—Washington—ever had to deal with this problem, and I’m not sure he should even be included because, though he leaned Federalist, our first president never actually belonged to any political party. (But before some conservative says it, I will note that subsequently Ronald Reagan—not on my list of the greatest presidents, but on some other people’s—also had to deal with it, as did two other presidents typically held in high esteem, Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson. In general, though, it would seem that becoming a truly great president usually requires not getting yourself into this fix to begin with.)

Rowe was a remarkable man whom history never fully gave his due. I’m stunned, for example, to find that he doesn’t have a Wikipedia entry. Less than a year after Rowe wrote this strangely timeless memo about dealing with Congress he wrote another brilliant memo about how to win the 1948 presidential election. History often remembers it as the “Clifford memo” because for years White House aide Clark Clifford took credit for it, which irritated Rowe no end. In fact, Clifford merely edited it lightly, added a few paragraphs of his own, and then slapped his name on it. The memo established Clifford’s reputation as a Washington wise man, which glistened for four decades after that historic election. Rowe, who died in 1984, didn’t live to see Clifford finally acknowledge his contribution in his 1991 memoir, Counsel To The President.

By that time Clifford was embroiled in a cheesy international banking scandal that sullied his own good name. But I digress. If you want the details, read my late wife Marjorie Williams’s two-part 1991 Clifford profile in the Washington Post (or, better yet, buy yourself a copy of Reputation: Portraits in Power, the second of two posthumous anthologies of Marjorie’s journalism, which leads off with the Clifford profile—and includes handy annotations to bring you up to speed on things like BCCI, an acronym you probably haven’t thought about for 20 years, if ever).