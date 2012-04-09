THERE IS AN ancient anecdote, probably apocryphal, according to which the adolescent Thucydides was reduced to tears by listening to Herodotus lecture. I have always suspected that his reaction was due not (as the anecdote clearly indicated) to admiring wonder, but rather to precocious intellectual irritation. At all events, he grew up to advance a conception of historical writing that might have been designed to denigrate the methods of his famous predecessor: rational, secular, restricted to the public business of diplomacy and war (and thus to those upper-class commanders and politicos whose exclusive business—pace Lysistrata—such matters were held to be), and ignoring the whole area of private life, women in particular. Until very recently, this clubbish, ultra-masculine view of historiogaphy held the field virtually unchallenged.

But then something happened. The feminist movement, among other things, bred some excellent ancient historians—of whom Jenny Roberts is one of the most distinguished—and they took a new and more critical look at the Thucydidean template. Ethnographers and comparative sociologists, who had always acquired comparatively slim pickings from Thucydides, suddenly realized that Herodotus, from their point of view, looked staggeringly modern. Too long dismissed as an unserious teller of entertaining tales, a patriotic popularizer with a superstitious respect for omens and oracles, always prone to see divinity at work in the regulation of human affairs, and with a regrettable partiality—cherchez la femme!—for the role of women in society, and not just in the bedroom either, Herodotus began to be refurbished, at long last, as a serious, and in ways extraordinarily contemporary, historian, not only of the Greco-Persian wars but also of a whole range of ancient Mediterranean cultures.

This new Herodotus has stimulated a tremendous outpouring of good and exciting professional research, by scholars—no accident, I suspect, that a high proportion of them are women—such as Carolyn Dewald, Virginia Hunter, Rosaria Munson, Rosalind Thomas, and Jenny Roberts herself. What has been missing until now, in the English-speaking world, is a clear, comprehensive, and well-grounded introduction, designed for the general reader, to the historian newly revealed by their combined efforts, shining in all his fresh colors rather like a carefully cleaned Quattrocento painting. It is a pleasure to be able to say that Roberts’s short yet cutting-edge survey fills this need with remarkable percipience, learning, and a dry, ironic wit that matches that of her author. Listen, for example, to her illustrative British parody, when discussing Herodotus’s penchant for gathering random details into imaginative generalizations: “England being a very cold country, the Londoners live on a food they call curry, eating it all day long. ... This food they get from India, and it is carried from there on the backs of the dogs one sees all over Britain. This, it seems to me, must be the reason for the great affection the Britons bestow on dogs.” The mix of shrewd criticism and genuine affection is as rare as it is welcome.

Roberts divides her survey into eight tightly packed chapters (prefaced by a provocative introduction), in which every word counts: this is not a book to skim when you are tired. She begins with the daunting definitions of history offered by Gibbon, Ambrose Bierce, and Jane Austen: a “register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind” brought about “by rulers, mostly knaves, and soldiers, mostly fools,” a catalogue of top people’s quarrels, against a background of wars and plagues, “the men all so good for nothing, and hardly any women at all.” This, of course, though she doesn’t say so, is in essence the Thucydidean model, and the rest of her book sets out to show how much more of human life is covered by Herodotus in his historia, a Greek word the essential meaning of which is simply “enquiry” or “research.”