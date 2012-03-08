For Wandernburg is a species of the Magic Mountain. Thomas Mann’s Hans Castorp had to go to the self-enclosed world of an Alpine sanatorium before he could talk about the fate of Europe and the course of its history. Neuman’s traveler does it in this “indeterminate” spot on the border between Saxony and Prussia, a town blown from one kingdom to the other with each shift of the political breeze. Mann’s character makes his journey in the years just before one great continental war; Neuman’s, just after an earlier one. The events of Kafka’s world may lie outside any explicit sense of history, but Traveler of the Century owes its final allegiance to a realist tradition, and can be placed firmly within it.

We are at the end of the 1820s. Goethe is still alive but the French Revolution is long over, the once-promising Napoleon is now a ghost, and the restored ancien régime is doing its best to hang on. This is Metternich’s Europe; but also that of the young dreamers known as Romantics. In Wandernburg Hans finds himself living in a Biedermeier world, presided over by a young woman named Sophie Gottlieb, who uses the movements of her fan—waving it languidly or snapping it shut—to control the conversation at her weekly salon.

Many of this novel’s best pages take place in and around that salon, pages in which a politically-assorted group of Wandernburg’s inhabitants talk through the issues of their times. Or maybe of ours. Sophie’s father, a city counselor, announces one evening that he considers the new German “customs union unwise … the small shopkeepers would end up being driven to the wall.” Some of his guests announce their belief in free trade, and Hans wonders who might “preside over … a Europe that would think like one country.” On other nights they speak of the relation between national sovereignty and individual freedom; they talk of Schopenhauer, the rights of women, and the degree to which one religion may “cohabit with any other creeds or denominations.” They argue about music, and often about books, in a way that allows Neuman to define his own purpose, making Hans suggest that the new historical fiction of Walter Scott must treat the past as a “laboratory in which to analyze the present.”

Good talk is seductive, and about halfway through the novel Hans’s tongue will do its work. Sophie has long been engaged to the vapid though athletic son of Wandernburg’s richest family, but this anachronistically forward girl still begins to slip into Hans’s room at the inn. At the same time the young man finally announces his hitherto hidden profession. He is a translator, comfortable in many languages, and familiar with the work of his century’s poets, from Coleridge to Leopardi to Pushkin. By now that metaphorical link between the traveler and the translator is a bit too well-worn, and thankfully Neuman does not push it very hard. What he does instead, as Hans’s and Sophie’s affair grows in lubricity, is to replace the salon’s discussions of Europe itself with a much tighter focus on the republic of letters. The cosmopolitan attention to politics narrows down to a concentration on the world of books, to a world united through, and perhaps only through, its literature.

For just around the time that Hans reaches for Sophie’s corset, the old Goethe turned in the real historical Weimar to his secretary Eckermann and said that “national literature is now rather an unmeaning term; the epoch of World-literature is at hand, and everyone must strive to hasten its approach.” Those words have gotten a new currency in recent years, in an age of a globalized English and of writers such as Orhan Pamuk, who find so much of their audience in translation, and this book’s own oddities are both suggestive and attractive. Born in Argentina, Neuman has lived in Spain for much of his life, and Traveler of the Century might stand as an example of Goethe’s words, especially for those of us who must read it in this racily fluent translation: a Spanish-language love-song to German literature, in English.