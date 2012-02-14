Nevertheless, much of the Queen’s success has been due to her unbending adherence to the limits of her constitutional role. She has never directly interfered in policy and has, as a result, sustained a remarkable degree of bipartisan affection. There is reason to believe that Her Majesty might be a closet liberal: During the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government fought the unions and deregulated the economy, Elizabeth was rumored to harbor misgivings about her Prime Minister’s policies. She was particularly upset, according to Palace insiders, about Thatcher’s opposition to economic sanctions against apartheid South Africa. In 1986, the Sunday Times newspaper published an interview with Elizabeth’s press secretary that claimed that Her Majesty was furious at the direction of the country and was “prepared to take on Downing Street when provoked.” But this glimpse into the mindset of Elizabeth II was so tantalizing precisely because it was so rare. Unlike most public figures of the 20th century, her decorum has preserved an inviolable aura of dignity.

The British public already senses that the standard she has set will be difficult for her successors to match. The enthusiasm for the Queen does not represent enthusiasm for the monarchy as an institution. According to a 2011 poll, 67 percent of Brits do think that the monarchy is “relevant” to modern life. But that same poll found that more people think the crown should pass directly to Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, rather than to her son Charles. How can the Brits be for the monarchy yet so dismissive of its foundational principle, direct inheritance through the male line?

The truth is that since the 17th century, the British have practiced an unofficial “elected monarchy.” In 1688, the Catholic King James II was dethroned in favor of the Protestant William of Orange. Subsequently, the powers of the monarch were reduced and there was an unwritten understanding that he or she only ruled with the consent of the people. The most famous example of a head of state bowing to that will occurred in 1936. King Edward VIII outraged his ministers by announcing that he intended to marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Told that the government would resign in protest, he agreed to abdicate in order to avoid a constitutional crisis. Although movie myth holds that Edward was brought low by the plotting of right-wing establishment politicians suspicious of his “modern manners,” the King had also alienated the political Left by flirting with fascism. In 1937, he and his new wife visited Adolf Hitler as private citizens. Whether he was a naïve conservative or a proto-fascist, the trip confirmed that Edward was unfit to be monarch. The British system of government by bipartisan consensus was vindicated.

Prince Charles isn’t nearly as bad as Edward VIII, but he’s still very unpopular. For a start, he has never grasped the constitutional limits of his role in the way that his mother has. Charles has spoken out in favor of environmentalism, organic farming, and traditional architecture. In 2011, it emerged that he had been scrutinizing—and presumably influencing—legislation that affects him personally. Since 2005, ministers from six departments have felt compelled to seek his approval for a dozen bills on issues ranging from gambling to children’s rights. The British Left might be expected to take delight at the Prince’s ostensible progressivism, but instead it has expressed unease about this encroachment into public political life. One liberal journalist wrote, “That’s not to say [Charles is] wrong on every issue, although I’m happy to say he’s wrong on a few. The point is that he is making the Royal family seem less like a stately and dignified ceremonial presence, and more like a cross between a fogey-hippy crossover activist group and a vast whole-foods retail company.”

Then there is the thorny issue of Charles’ first wife. Charles’ decision to marry—some would say insistence on marrying— his former mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005 opened up old wounds for a British public still enamored with Diana. It was an example of the kind of willfulness that defines Charles’ character and distinguishes him from the Queen. In the opinion of many Britons, his behavior makes him an unsuitable monarch.