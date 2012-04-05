And yet, paradoxically, by making Robespierre more human and more frail, McPhee actually makes his revolutionary career even more mysterious. How could a figure so ordinary in some respects, and so weak in others, rise into the leadership of one of the most radically transformative political movements in history? How could he have persuaded so many people to follow him? What made him different from the many others who shared his background? For historical figures of this magnitude, we expect a person with the inhuman stamina of a Churchill or the sinister charisma of a Hitler—not a man who whined, as Robespierre did in June 1793, “Exhausted by four years of difficult and fruitless work, I sense that my physical and moral resources are no longer at the level required by a great revolution…”

A part of the problem is that McPhee underplays the real hardness and determination of Robespierre’s mind, if not his body, throughout most of the Revolution. And perhaps because McPhee sympathizes with Robespierre’s ideals, and admires Robespierre’s self-denial, he largely misses the colossal sense of self-righteousness that came along with these qualities, and were fed by them. Among other things, Robespierre’s revolutionary speeches and writings were infused with a ferocious and brutally effective sarcasm deployed against anyone who disagreed with him or fell short of his impossibly high standards. Robespierre also had the true preacher’s gift of shifting effortlessly from a savage excoriation of human flaws to a brilliant, hopeful invocation of human spiritual potential:

In our country we wish to substitute morality for egoism, honesty for love of honor, principles for conventions, duties for decorum, the empire of reason for the tyranny of fashion, the fear of vice for the dread of unimportance. We want to substitute pride for insolence, magnanimity for vanity, the love of glory for the love of gold.

The passage directly echoes one of the most famous pages in Rousseau’s Social Contract, and here we come to another remarkable quality: Robespierre’s ability to cast his every opinion as faithful to the spirit of the thinker so many of the revolutionary generation worshipped as a virtual deity. Robespierre in fact felt a particularly intense bond of identification with Rousseau, and McPhee might have done more to explore this crucial aspect of his personality: the kinship felt by one awkward, intense man, son of a mother who died in his early childhood, and a of distant father, for another.

But above all, McPhee does not do enough with Furet’s crucial insight into Robespierre as a conductor of revolutionary ideology—and therefore, with the French Revolution itself. It is worth stressing here just how different the French Revolutionary leadership was from the leadership of most revolutions. Figures such as Robespierre, Danton, Sieyès, or Saint-Just did not occupy positions of political prominence before the Revolution, as many of the American revolutionaries had done. They had not fought elections or led political parties. They did not spend years in struggle or exile, like Lenin or Mao, dreaming of what they would do once they came to power. In a mere blink of time, they hurtled from banal obscurity to world-historical importance, and so it is perhaps fair to say that the Revolution made them more than they made the Revolution.

In one sense, the Robespierre of 1793-94—a man who helped destroy an ancient monarchy and kill its king, who tried to create a new religion, who helped send France’s armies into a war of annihilation against the continent’s major powers—really did have very little in common with the Robespierre of 1788, a fussy provincial lawyer. He himself famously remarked on the Revolution’s transformative power when he said, in 1794, that it had thrust the French 2,000 years ahead of other peoples, “so that one is tempted to see them as a different species.”

Of course Robespierre was a not a mere empty vessel for Revolutionary ideas. And of course the values, the instincts, and the personal qualities instilled into him during his early years mattered. But what mattered above all were the ways these things were transmuted when placed into the hottest, most dynamic political crucible the world had yet seen. What Yeats wrote of John MacBride in 1916 might be said as well of Robespierre in the French Revolution:

He, too, has resigned his part

In the casual comedy;

He, too, has been changed in his turn,

Transformed utterly:

A terrible beauty is born.

David A. Bell is a contributing editor for The New Republic and also teaches French history at Princeton.