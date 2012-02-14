In Syria, by contrast, the regime never resorted to neutering the army. Quite the opposite: Bashar’s father, the late Hafez Assad, transformed the military into his regime’s central pillar, not least because it had already proven a useful sectarian cudgel. Today, 90 percent of military commanders are Alawis as is 90 percent of the elite Republican Guard, despite the fact that they only make up 12 percent of the population.

This largely explains why Syria has not been racked by military defections. Whereas long-term Qaddafi allies such as Generals Suleiman Mahmud al-Obeidi and Abd al-Fattah Yunis abandoned him within days of the uprising, none of Hafez Assad’s allies have deserted his son. Indeed, only a handful of officers above the mid-level rank of major have done so. Assad knew he could trust his Alawi co-religionists to build a loyal military that would keep the sect in power.

Moreover, unlike Libya, Syria has made the cultivation and training of strong and professional armed forces a central strategic concern of the state. Hafez Assad’s paramount strategic goal was to pursue a doctrine of “strategic balance” with Israel, which necessitated expanding the country’s armed forces. Bashar continued his father's focus on building the military, increasing funding and stepping up training. Where Libya’s military expenditures were about $728 million in 2007, Syria’s were almost triple that at approximately $2.1 billion. And unlike the Iraqi military under Saddam Hussein, the Syrian armed forces never experienced waves of purges initiated by a paranoid leader fearful of potential rivals. As a result, Syria today has a professional military that is the second strongest Arab army after Egypt.

It would be a mistake, however, to view Syria as a praetorian state ruled by a small Alawi clique. Instead, it is the support of the silent Sunni majority that has allowed the Assad regime to stay in power. During his thirty year reign, Hafez forged a pax Assad with them based on three pillars—providing the country a level of security from outside threats, creating an inclusionary regime where Sunnis were given a stake in the government, and fostering a stable and open business environment. Before Hafez Assad came to power in 1970, there were eight coups in seventeen years. But he didn't only stabilize Syria by removing tanks from the streets: He liberalized the economy in order to win over the Sunni urban notables ostracized by Assad’s Ba’ath predecessors, earning in the process a broader base of support than Qaddafi had ever enjoyed in Libya.

In that way, the aspect of the Syrian regime that is most vulnerable to intervention—and most liable to lead to an efficient toppling of the regime—is not its military, but its economy. While the economy has already shrunk significantly as a result of the crisis, urban Sunnis from the capital of Damascus and the second largest city of Aleppo have so far failed to join the opposition’s ranks. To erode their support, Washington and its allies need to step up financial sanctions against leading Sunni businessmen and their enterprises. Doing so will send a signal that these men will be held accountable for their tacit backing of the regime. As Bashar’s silent Sunni backers see the wealth of communal barons targeted, they will likely gradually abandon him.