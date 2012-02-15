IN THE COLLAGES that pass for popular history, memories of the fabled 1960s dwell on the action shots in living color—cue Joan Baez, burning draft cards, long-haired hippies sticking flowers inside rifle barrels, motel balcony in Memphis, Chicago cops on a rampage, Kent State scream freeze-frame. And why not? The movers and shakers of the movement, as the opposition was known, acted in the world—they were activists, who spoke with their actions—and a lot of what they did, and a lot of what was done to them, was photogenic, dramatic, and spectacular. They sat down at lunch counters, put their bodies on various lines, and got mauled by white supremacists. Their buses were torched. They got assaulted, bloodied, gunned down. They filled streets, seized buildings, got seized themselves. They disrupted the everyday.

That is, the movement was filled with actions wherein demonstrators demonstrated. They pointed out to the world conditions that not only needed to change but that that they themselves and people like them intended to change. There were the sit-ins, the freedom rides, the placards, the marches numbering hundreds of thousands. There were the papier maché puppets of warlords and later the Viet Cong flags and the chants of “Ho, Ho, Ho Chi Minh.” There were the flailing billy clubs, the snarling police dogs and fire hoses blasting the demonstrators in the streets of Birmingham; the Black Panthers in black leather and black berets, fists in the air, chanting “Free Huey”; the freaks mounting the Civil War general’s statue in Grant Park, the clouds of tear gas, the demonstrators in helmets. No wonder the typical flashback compilation video looks like an action movie.

In his memoir, Bill Zimmerman contributes his own vivid tableaux to the annals of action sequences, and makes plain that they were sequences in which events followed from events, not the sort of pulp hodgepodge made canonical by the fraudulent pop history of, say, Forrest Gump. Born in 1940 to Jewish refugees from Latvia and Vienna (and so, like many others of his vintage, viscerally revolted by the thought that he might become, if only by default, “a good German”), Zimmerman was not only brainy but physical and audacious. In high school, he learned to fly small planes. He was a Lake Michigan lifeguard. He pulled survivors from a flaming car wreck. He joined an underwater rescue team.

He got around. In 1960, as a University of Chicago dropout, he learned that ending up on the wrong end of a lead-weighted police club in Paris could be a move in a more elaborate game in which a regime ends up being brought down by the sheer stupidity of official overkill. In Israel after Paris, he found himself among kibbutzniks studying Chinese and reading Mao on Shabbat mornings. He witnessed raw racism in the Mississippi Delta and, writing evocatively about the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, he helps to undermine the absurd retroactive falsification that the civil rights movement consisted strictly of a bunch of people who “marched with Martin Luther King” (though he did that too, and got pelted with stones and bottles for his pains while trying to integrate a white part of Chicago).