[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

As Flint and Auburn Hills prepare to weigh in on the anti-bailout Republican field in the upcoming Michigan primary, it’s worth rethinking the political subtext of Clint Eastwood’s “Halftime in America” Chrysler ad. To refresh: The ad piqued Republicans like Karl Rove because it appeared to implicitly endorse the 2008 and 2009 government bailouts that saved the company. Eastwood (who criticized the bailout last year) demurred, claiming that the ad was simply meant to “be a message about job growth and the spirit of America.”

Whether Chrysler’s message was liberal or conservative is irrelevant. Here’s the problem with the ad’s jingoism: Chrysler’s not even an American company anymore. In 2009, Italian automaker Fiat bought a 20 percent stake in the company from the Treasury Department. In June it bought out the government’s remaining shares to become a majority owner, and last month it upped its stake to 58.5 percent. (The other 41.5 percent is owned by the United Auto Workers health care trust fund, a fact which opens up another can of worms.)

100 percent Fiat ownership seems to be a matter of “when,” not “if.” In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that CEO Sergio Marchionne aimed to buy the rest of the company in 2013, while the Times looked ahead: