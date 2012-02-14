The reason the first question matters is because deliberate strategies tend to be reproducible, accidents less so. On this point, Jon argues that the recent turnaround was “in part an accident of trial and error, but in part the successful application of [Obama’s] characteristic style.” Andrew more or less believes the turnaround was foreseen from the get-go—that even when Obama appeared weak and ineffectual he was actually in the process of “outsmarting” his opponents. “This kind of strategy takes time. And it means there are long stretches when Obama seems incapable of defending himself,” he writes.

I tend to fall on the more skeptical end of the spectrum. I concede that, at some level, the president was laying the groundwork for his 2012 endgame. He’s been banking bipartisan cred since the transition days, after all, so it’s not surprising that he’s in a position to make a few withdrawals. But my suspicion is that this only occurred at the highest altitude: Obama’s general thrust toward bipartisanship was a bet that being seen as relentlessly reasonable would eventually pay off, but the plan was no more detailed than that. To the contrary, when it came to specific strategic decisions, I think the White House has been consistently surprised by the way events unfolded.

That dates all the way back to the stimulus in 2009, when top White House aides expected to get 70-80 votes in the Senate right up until the week they had to twist arms just to pass the bill by the tiniest margin. It ran through the health care debate, when the president was painfully slow to recognize that Senate Republicans like Chuck Grassley were negotiating in bad faith. (I reported in this piece that Obama balked when Rahm Emanuel wanted to shut down the bipartisan negotiations and move a more partisan bill through the Senate.) And it continued through 2011. As I describe in my book-excerpt and at greater length in the book itself, the White House sought a deficit deal because they thought it was achievable and desirable on its own terms. In each case, Team Obama actually wanted the bipartisan agreement it was chasing and was, to varying degrees, wrong-footed and disappointed when it didn’t happen.

Now it’s also true that the administration had other, more strategic reasons for pursuing these goals. But the strategic benefits they anticipated were generally not the strategic benefits they reaped. In 2011, for example, the White House believed focusing on the deficit would help restore Obama’s credibility with independents concerned about runaway spending. They did not predict that a prolonged, tortured negotiation would demolish the GOP’s public standing and make Republicans a perfect foil for the president’s eventual shift leftward. In fact, the shift toward a tougher, more populist stance is as much a repudiation of Obama’s high-minded strategy as its logical endpoint.

But, for the sake of argument, let’s give Obama the benefit of the doubt and assume the past three years were intended to build toward a moment like this one. That still leaves the second question: Was the strategy good enough? Which is to say, not just good politically, but also good for the country?