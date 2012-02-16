Of course, the United States cannot simply enter a live conflict zone in order to distribute aid. That’s why, together with its allies in the Arab world, Washington should establish safe zones—designated areas of ceasefire, protected by armed peacekeepers, where Syrians can come to seek refuge. The ideal place to do this would be in Syria, along the Turkish border. Once they have been established, the United States should try to set up a limited no-fly zone over these designated safe areas.

The United States doesn’t need to act alone. There are a number of other countries that would probably be willing to join a humanitarian coalition for this purpose. But the United States would likely have to take the initiative in forging it.

In doing so, Washington should vigorously engage the Syrian National Council, Syria’s peaceful opposition. The SNC is remarkably representative of not only the Syrian opposition, but also of the Syrian population as a whole. Its leadership and general membership include representatives from all of Syria’s ethnic, political, and religious groups. And while the leadership of the SNC is based outside Syria, it is well connected with actors on the ground—indeed, it is already coordinating with them to determine the country’s political future. It is true that Arab countries have been reluctant to officially recognize the SNC, but that was also the case with the Libyan opposition: Then as now, Arab countries are waiting to follow the cues of Western nations.

If the United States does successfully build a partnership with Syria’s democratic opposition right now, at its time of greatest need, it will have earned a steadfast regional ally for the long-term. Indeed, Syria’s political future, and its future alliances, are currently up for grabs. In that way, there are important strategic, as well as humanitarian, issues at stake. Washington ought to take the opportunity to build a bridge to the Syrian people and encourage their democratic inclinations.

What’s undeniable is that Syrian people are in desperate need of humanitarian aid as well as political and economic assistance. Assad has proven he will not relent, with the Interior Ministry vowing that it will continue to implement the “security solution” until every expression of resistance is eliminated. With Russia and China essentially giving the green light for Assad to continue his massacre, only an international coalition led by the United States can stop the regime’s violence. The hope for a democratic future in Syria currently hangs in the balance.