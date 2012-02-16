John Robertson employs the poignant story of his wife’s fatal diagnosis of ovarian cancer to illuminate the shock that comes from “learning the bad news.” He explains many of the miscues and miscommunications that emerge for those sitting on both sides of the stethoscope and how differently doctor, patient, and spouse process this information. Later in the volume, Robertson offers an equally cogent essay on the plight and role of the primary caregivers for those ill with cancer (typically the spouse or partner). This essay is especially important because it identifies the needs of a segment of the cancer community that is often ignored by the medical profession: friends and family of the ill person.

Rebecca Dresser presents the compelling quandary of the patient offered participation in an experimental clinical trial, a process that can be bent by coercion on the part of the medical investigators and the remorse or guilt some patients experience when they opt not to participate. Less well studied, however, are the tortured dynamics that may arise when the cancer patient enrolls in a rather high risk trial or when a family member pushes the patient to try everything under the sun out of some irrational faith in the value of participation. Such stories play out in every hospital in the nation many times a day. How they are addressed and resolved requires great clinical skill and wisdom that is not always applied.

Norman Fost, who is both an ethicist and a pediatrician, applies a contrarian spin when discussing his accidental diagnosis of kidney cancer. In May 2006, he began experiencing excruciating pain consistent with a kidney stone, which he had suffered from several times in the past. Reluctantly, he sought care at his university hospital’s emergency room. The physician who examined Patient Fost ordered an abdominal CT scan. Doctor Fost argued that this expensive procedure was not medically indicated for a bout with kidney stones. Fortunately for him, he lost the battle. To be sure, he was suffering from kidney stones but the CT scan also revealed an occult cancer of the kidney. He was subsequently treated for his renal malignancy and thrives to this day.

Yet Fost argues that his great physical fortune was unfair, and hence unethical, when considering the millions of uninsured Americans who might rarely or never have access to such care. This might be an interesting paradigm for the classroom, but it works less well when discussing the fear and reactions serious illness often engenders: if we took Fost’s argument further, we might ask why he went to the emergency room in the first place. He could have elected to stay home, relying upon a self-diagnosis of kidney stones followed by a supervised dosing of narcotic pain medications, watchful waiting, and planned phone calls to his physician. But in the real world, the overwhelming majority of Americans who are in excruciating pain will seek medical attention. Since many uninsured Americans use the emergency room as their medical entry point for all kinds of care, one wonders if the guy without insurance writhing in the bay next to Fost received an abdominal CT scan for his kidney stones. Given the strong possibility that the uninsured patient was scanned, we also need to ponder the ethics of who paid for that expensive radiological procedure.

We all pay, of course, in the form of rising insurance premiums, smaller employer contributions to insurance plans, charitable outlays, taxes supporting government-sponsored health care, and our own pocketbooks. Indeed, the overuse of expensive medical technology, for both the insured and the uninsured, has the potential to injure the nation’s long-term health as much as the shortsighted denial of universal access to health care. But the medical-industrial complex keeps getting bigger every year for a simple reason: it channels and collects vast rivers of revenue without a great deal of regulation or oversight. Too often, at least from the patient’s perspective, that torrent of money seems to run only in one direction, rather than irrigating the needs of the society underwriting it. What we really need to do is figure out more equitable, evidence-based, and economically sustainable ways of funding excellent health care for all Americans, one that puts people—not profits, health care corporations, or political ambitions—first and foremost.