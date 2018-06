Did you get the memo declaring Feb. 15 to be Callista-Gingrich-Is-Stepping-Up-Her-Campaign-Game Day? Me neither. But the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Politico all did. Scandalously, not one of these news outlets had the guts to reveal that this person who purports to be Newt Gingrich's wife is really Anderson Cooper in drag. Boy will everybody be embarrassed when he pulls off that obviously phony wig!