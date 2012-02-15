It was in 2007, at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, where Romney announced his first bid for the presidency. Campaign staff had billed it as a homecoming and the atmospherics were perfect: Right next to the podium was an old Rambler, the car his father’s company once produced. But what sticks out about that event, even now, was the anemic reception Romney got. No more than a few hundred people attended, and that included a busload or two (or maybe three) of schoolchildren, who appeared to be attending as a civic exercise. The audience was supportive, for sure, but the applause was more perfunctory than enthusiastic.

It’s not hard to imagine why Romney’s ties might mean so little. He hasn’t lived in the state since the late 1960s, right around the time his father stepped down as governor. Since that time, as far as I know, only one Romney has held public office: Mitt’s older brother Scott, who served as a trustee for Michigan State Univeristy from 2000 to 2008. During that same time span, the Romney family actually lost as many elections as it won: Lenore Romney, the family matriarch, lost badly when she ran for the Senate in 1970. Scott’s bid to be attorney general in 1998 failed, as did his bid for another term as MSU trustee in 2008.

Really, the only Romney to win a major* statewide election in the last 40 years was Mitt. And that was in Massachusetts.

Still, strategists and analysts here aren’t so quick to dismiss Romney’s advantage. “People are pooh-poohing those poll numbers, because only 26 percent in that one survey said they considered him from Michigan,” says consultant Steve Mitchell. “But no voters think that about Santorum, Gingrich, or Ron Paul. So another way to think about that is that one in four voters think he has some connection to Michigan—and that gives him some sort of home field advantage.”

John Truscott, a longtime Republican strategist and operative, agrees. “I don’t think it’s enough to put him over the top, but it’s going to help. There are still a lot of people around who have very fond memories of his father.”