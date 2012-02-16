Wuxtry, wuxtry, as the newsies used to say. There are now two pre-publication excerpts from The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis And What We Can Do About It floating around the Web.

The New Republic has temporarily removed the subscriber paywall in front of "The Mobility Myth." This essay explains why everybody thinks America is a more mobile society than it really is. Read it before it once again becomes the exclusive property of the 1 percent!

And today the Atlantic Online posted a shorter excerpt under the headline, "How The Stinking Rich Ate The Economy." That title is, I think, self-explanatory.

In addition, Slate has finally re-posted the slide show that accompanied the original 2010 series (it got disabled after the most recent redesign), featuring gorgeous color charts by illustrator Catherine Mulbrandon (who also provided many excellent black and white illustrations for the book). Catherine's Web site, Visualizing Economics, is always worth a gander. And if you want to practice the politics of envy in various countries around the world, I strongly recommend the World Top Incomes Database, which is the handiwork of Facundo Alvaredo, Tony Atkinson, Thomas Piketty and Emmanuel Saez. I couldn't have written my book without it.