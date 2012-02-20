How? Hike taxes back to the 91 percent top marginal rate that prevailed in 1960? If you actually succeed in substantially lowering compensation in all forms, you will also get reduced productivity….

Oh, please. Raising the top marginal rate to that level may or may not be a good idea, but when a 91 percent bracket was last in place during the 1950s and early ’60s gross domestic product and productivity were both growing faster than they are today.

Murray goes on to argue that redistributing income wouldn’t narrow the cultural gap between rich and poor, because “the new-upper-class culture is not the product of great wealth. It is enabled by affluence—people with common tastes and preferences need enough money to be able to congregate—but it is not driven by affluence.” But affluence can be greater and more isolating or smaller and less isolating. I grew up in Beverly Hills, California, which is basically Belmont on steroids. Back in the 1970s it was very, very insulated from working-class life. But it is demonstrably more affluent and insulated today. During my childhood, there was actually one (very small) factory at the far end of town. It made Wonder Bread. There was also a tacky Polynesian restaurant on Rodeo Drive, then as now the city’s premier luxury-shopping street. Both anachronisms are long gone. People who grew up in other Belmonts will tell you similar stories, because the rich have gotten richer.

At the opposite end of the divide, Murray acknowledges that the labor market has soured for lower-skilled workers.

High-paying unionized jobs have become scarce and real wages for all kinds of blue-collar jobs have been stagnant or falling since the 1970s. But these trends don’t explain why Fishtown men in the 2000s worked fewer hours, found it harder to get jobs than other Americans did, and more often dropped out of the labor market.

Er—why not? Because “Insofar as men need to work to survive—an important proviso—falling hourly income does not discourage work.” Murray thinks that lower incomes for the rich (through higher taxation) would be catastrophic to American productivity, but that lower incomes for the proles (through de-industrialization) should, absent baleful cultural influences, serve to incentivize the proles to work harder. And in fact it has for some people: in his book Methland: The Death And Life Of An American Small Town, the journalist Nick Reding observes that crystal meth took off in the Midwest at least in part because of the Protestant work ethic. Once people started having to work two jobs to support their families they needed uppers to keep them going. But another response to not being able to support your family as easily as your father could is discouragement and self-destruction (which Weberian consumption of crystal meth ultimately leads to also). Clearly Fishtown’s higher unemployment levels are partly a cultural phenomenon, if only because the unemployed are so disproportionately male. But to shrug off the economic stresses at their foundation, as Murray does, strikes me as willful blindness.

In the end, Murray falls back on solutions that he has proposed before, even when they don’t seem terribly relevant. We need to revive the “founding virtues” of “marriage,” “industriousness,” “honesty,” and “religiosity.” Fine with me, so long as “marriage” includes same-sex couples and the promotion of “religiosity” is confined to people who believe in a) separation of church and state; and b) God. We need to reduce welfare dependency (never mind that a reform bill in 1996 slashed welfare rolls; and that men, whom Murray correctly identifies as the main problem, were never eligible for welfare in the first place; and that workman’s comp, which Murray identifies as a new source of welfare dependency, lacks a sufficient caseload of beneficiaries to account for what ails working class men).

Weirdest of all is Murray’s notion that we need to replace the welfare state with something resembling Milton Friedman’s and Pat Moynihan’s old idea of a guaranteed income. It would seem to contradict completely Murray’s longstanding conviction that government largesse is destroying American self-reliance. I’m sure he has an explanation as to why it wouldn’t, but I couldn’t find it in this book. Murray has put such tiresome exegesis behind him. You believe him? Great. You don’t? That’s fine, too. The biggest bubble of all may be the one in which Murray now places himself.

Timothy Noah is a senior editor for The New Republic and author of the forthcoming The Great Divergence: America's Growing Inequality Crisis and What We Can Do About It (Bloomsbury).