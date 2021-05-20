The Status of Birth Control: 1938

At last birth control is legal in the United States. The right to provide contraceptive information and service under medical direction is finally recognized under the federal law as now interpreted, and it also is legal under state laws in all but two states, Mississippi and Massachusetts—and the Massachusetts law is vulnerable on constitutional grounds.

It is one of the anomalies of modern civilization that the forces of bigotry, reaction and legalism could so long have kept on the federal statute books a law that classed contraceptive information with obscenity and was interpreted to prevent physicians from prescribing contraceptives. Year after year this vicious law legally tied the hands of reputable physicians, while quacks and purveyors of bootleg contraceptives and “feminine hygiene” articles and formulas flourished. It was an absurd situation in which the federal law in effect nullified the laws of practically every state.

But now mothers can be told! The story of how motherhood ultimately was rescued from bondage is an absorbing one. It required two-thirds of a century to remove the federal fetters placed upon birth control by Anthony Comstock and a “reform” group which induced a timid and overawed Congress to pass the overreaching law. That famous, or rather infamous, law—Section 211 of the United States Penal Code—and supplementary laws, prevented the dissemination of birth-control information even by a physician, and barred anything pertaining to the subject from the mails or common carriers. Other sections were even more rigid, forbidding the possession of any article for preventing conception—and there were no exceptions. While the original bill carried the exemption, “except on a prescription of a physician in good standing, given in good faith,” these words were omitted from the bill which finally became law. Violations of the laws were punishable by fines of from $2,000 to $5,000, or imprisonment for five years, or both. The laws made no distinction between contraception and abortion, though they are as far apart as the poles. Birth control is the conscious control of the birth rate by scientific means which prevent conception. It is not interference with life after conception has taken place.