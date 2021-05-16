The Imperial Pope

There appears to be an equally wide gulf between the pope’s views and the views of his Western bishops concerning the role of women. The American bishops had prepared a fairly forward-looking document on the status of women for the synod. While stopping short of women’s ordination, the American clergy accorded women equal status in all other areas. Not so the pope. Consistent with his East European heritage, John Paul II sees the woman exclusively as the heart of the hearth, nurturing and caring for her family. The professional woman is, to this pope, anathema—an absurd figure, “slavishly imitating” her male model, and rejecting her “specific vocation” as wife and mother.

Hans Küng recently challenged the pope on these views in an open letter printed in newspapers around the world. “Can we credibly stand up for women’s rights in modern society, “ Küng asks, “when in the Church women continue to be treated as subjects with inferior rights?” Küng is wrong here in ascribing to the pope any semblance of support for women’s rights before finding his feminism wanting. John Paul II simply does not believe that women should be “liberated” from their traditional roles. He feels this liberation is being forced on them and is having grave consequences. Among the most serious, in the pope’s view, is the alarming divorce rate, which he blames almost entirely on the women’s liberation movement. The pope’s view of women is highly colored by his strong feelings for the Virgin Mary and the special place she always has occupied in his theology.

The pope’s attitude toward women as not necessarily inferior to, but vastly different from, men was evident in his recent controversial remarks on adultery. These came during one of the pontiff’s Wednesday morning audiences, which lately he’s been using as a forum for his views on human sexuality. On this particular occasion, the pope warned men not to lust after their own wives. “Adultery in the heart is committed not only because a man looks in a certain way at a woman who is not his wife,” he pronounced, “but precisely because he is looking at a woman that way. Even if he were to look that way at his wife, he would be committing adultery.” The most sympathetic Vatican observers said these views emerged from the pope’s special regard for women, rooted in his Polish Catholicism. The pope, these observers maintain, was showing his tender concern for women, and his feeling that they must never be treated as mere possessions or sex objects, but as cherished individuals. Few observers could muster this much sympathy.

Nowhere does the pope treat the demands of frail flesh with less patience than on the subject of divorce. Officially, divorce is not a problem for the Roman Catholic church. It simply is not done. Until now, the Vatican’s way of dealing with irretrievably broken unions has been through the tortured route of annulments. In the last decade, these Vatican-sanctioned dispensations have increased 5,000 percent. John Paul II is about to change that. One of the pontiff’s closest advisers, the curial conservative Cardinal Pericle Felici—who, as head of the Apostolic Signatura, is sort of the chief justice of the Holy See—says this alarming leniency toward annulments “damages the family,” and will stop.