House Speaker John Boehner has finally learned that if he wants to get something done he has to stop trying to please his own Republican majority.

Here is the House roll call, 293-132, extending the payroll tax cut through 2012. Unemployment benefits were extended, too, though not for as long as Democrats wanted, and the Medicare “doc fix” was made, eliminating a drastic cut in Medicare reimbursements.

You’ll note that the measure received slightly more votes from Democrats (147) than from Republicans (146), and that more than twice as many Republicans (91) as Democrats (41) voted against. In the Senate, the bill passed 60-36, with only 14 Republicans voting in favor. As has occurred a few times before, the bill received almost no support from the Senate leadership. This time Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was the only one to vote aye. Minority Whip Jon Kyl, Republican Conference Chair John Thune, Republican Policy Committee Chair John Barrasso, and Republican Conference Vice-Chair all voted nay. (By contrast, in the House the bill had the support of the entire GOP leadership.)

In a way, President Obama gets to have his cake and eat it too. (Or maybe I mean Shimmer Floor Wax?)