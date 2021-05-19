Catholicism Fights Birth Control

I was much interested in the article by Professor J. M. O’Neill in The New Republic of December II on “The Birth-Control Debate.” In this article Professor O’Neill, a Catholic layman, says it is “sheer nonsense” that Catholics as a matter of course are “in favor of laws prohibiting doctors, or anyone else, from giving information on birth control to mature men and women who want it.” He goes on to say that “there are undoubtedly millions of Catholics in the United States who would never endorse such laws.” One must agree at once that what Professor O’Neill says is true, and point out at the same time that it accords with democratic principles that the citizen should not want his personal convictions rammed down his neighbor’s throat. But unfortunately, the issue cannot be settled by discussing only the attitude of individual Catholics. There are also the activities of the Church itself and of the Catholic hierarchy. In a subsequent letter (The New Republic, December 25) Professor O’Neill endeavors to brush aside “extra-legal activities” on the part of the hierarchy of the Church from the discussion of his article. These, he says, are not techniques of debate and are therefore outside the question. It would be nice for Professor O’Neill if we were willing to give the “birth-control debate” the placid setting of a high-school dais and let it go at that, but unfortunately in a practical world one must consider men’s deeds along with their words, and “by their fruits shall ye know them.”

Consider then both the words and the deeds in the birth-control controversy. The attitude of most individual Catholic laymen, for example, is in sharp contrast to that of Bishop James A. Griffin of Chicago, who recently wrote to the Illinois State Department of Public Health criticizing the showing of sex-hygiene films. According to The Springfield, Illinois, State Journal of December 8, “The Bishop expressed surprise that the state of Illinois should be so concerned about the ill effects of venereal disease, while at the same time allowing sponsors of the birth-control movement to solicit aid of tax-paid visiting nurses in advancing the cause of race suicide, which threatens to snuff out the population altogether.”

The fears of “race suicide” raised by the Bishop would seem rather alarmist when placed beside the wartime records of three million babies annually. Of this matter, The Statistical Bulletin of the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, a scientific authority, had this to say: “During the past decade the birth rate in the United States has exhibited remarkable resiliency. But even more important, the greater fertility has been the voluntary expression of a free people who have faith in the future of their country.”