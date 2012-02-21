Given the strangeness of what one has to believe to be faithful even to the most mainstream creeds, it’s odd that so many people think Mormonism especially peculiar. So, yes, “we received the Torah at Sinai … Our whole imagined people / stood at Mount Sinai / and received the Torah. / The dead, the living, the unborn, / every soul among us answered: / we will obey and hear.” Or so wrote the Yiddish poet Jacob Glatstein. And what about the magnificat in its various versions! Please don’t tell me that L.D.S. is more outlandish than other faiths. I’ve had many Mormon students over the years, more traditional in some ways: in their politesse, in their personal honesty, in their discipline with work, in their commitment to doing good. It was no surprise to me that the only sane candidates for the Republican nomination were Jon Huntsman and the front-runner, Mitt Romney, both Mormons.

And what is more American than the Mormon Tabernacle Choir?

Mormons are also cliquish and clannish. But so are Jews. Which religion is not? Maybe the Unitarians who believe that there is at most one God so that if you or I have a different God it doesn’t matter much to them. Decades ago, I attended the funeral of a neighbor, Adelaide Hooker Marquand, at First Church in Cambridge-Unitarian. The Reverend John Helverson gave the eulogy and said—I kid you not—“…and if perchance there is an afterlife I commit the soul of Adelaide … to your care.” Would the minister have capitalized the “y” in “your”?

As it happens, there is an important place for the Jews in Mormon theology. I found this out years ago when, walking down the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, I happened on a tenderly cared-for plot of land called “Orson Hyde Park.” Hyde was one of the elders of the church, who in the 1840s had gone on a mission to the Holy City. Jews were not only a plurality of the sacred place; they were a majority. (So much for how much Muslims cared for the town back then! Islam cares for Jerusalem only when Christians and Jews are its governors.) Hyde had a vision that emerged from the arrival of increasing numbers of the People of the Book in Zion, that is, in Jerusalem. He prophesied that this was the beginning of the Jewish return. My memory tells me that right there in the park commemorating his long visit was a letter to Joseph Smith envisioning a Jewish commonwealth a hundred years later, just about in 1948, which would make his prediction a revelation. Alas, I can no longer find (a copy of) his text in this epistolary garden. But there is plenty of evidence, real hard evidence that, aside from the dating to 1848-1948, his was a mystical intuition that turned out right, an inspiration if not exactly a miracle.

On the slopes of Mount Scopus, next to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and adjacent to the Mount of Olives where stands a Jewish cemetery that goes back more than two millennia, is a campus of Brigham Young University, dazzling in its architecture and commanding of the surrounding beauty. The university is emblematic of Mormon cohesion with the Jews. Now, some of the Jewish ultra-orthodox have their problems with the Mormons but no more than they have with other Christians. Yet these ultra-orthodox are an ugly stain on Jewry and on Israel. I believe they are nearing their comeuppance, not because of their attitude to any particular Christians but because of their refusal to abide by the civil laws of the civil state.