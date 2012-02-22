Now that Jeremy Lin has performed the unlikely feat of saving the New York Knicks from another dismal season, we thought it would be only fair for him to take his talents beyond the basketball court. Indeed, if the young Harvard graduate’s Lintastic powers of Linprovement are as special as advertised, there’s no reason he should be Lingering around the NBA. Here are a few other crisis situations we’re hoping Lin will soon direct his attention to:

President Lin-coln

An evangelical Christian celebrity with wide bipartisan support should be an obvious candidate for the GOP presidential primaries. While it’s true that his actual political beliefs remain a mystery, that shouldn’t prevent him from becoming a frontrunner: After all, it hasn’t stopped Mitt Romney.