Nearly universally, we are told, French parents believe in being at once strict and permissible. There are clear limits on how children can behave, but within those confines the children have certain leeway. (One example: At home they are allowed to wear whatever they want, but when they go out they must wear appropriate clothing—no princess dresses in the playground.) The adult is the authority figure (“It’s me who decides” is apparently the parenting mantra); the child listens. They call this not discipline, but education. And they don’t hesitate to correct other people’s children: Druckerman watches with astonishment as a childless French friend instructs her baby not to pull books off the bookshelf—and the baby obeys. The foundation for these beliefs, she suggests, is a general sense that people—including babies—are rational creatures who will behave in certain preordained ways.

Druckerman discovers that the French attitude toward pregnancy, as well, is far less judgmental than in the United States. “The point in France isn’t that anything goes,” she writes. “It’s that women should be calm and sensible.” No strangers lecture her in public on what foods she should or should not eat, or give other unsolicited advice. (During my pregnancies, a barista at Starbucks once asked if I was sure I wanted a caffeinated drink, and an airport security screener told me my nail polish would endanger my baby.) Virtually from birth, French babies, too, are expected to fulfill certain obligations, to their parents and to society: to sleep through the night so that maman can go to work the next day (most French mothers go back to work after 3 months), to eat meals on a regular schedule (starting at around 6 months), to acknowledge those around them while developing the independence to entertain themselves.

Druckerman traces this mindset back to Rousseau, who “wasn’t sentimental about children”; rather, he “wanted to make good citizens out of lumps of clay.” Just as babies are expected to fit into the “rhythm of the family”—not the other way around, as we seem to think here—children must adapt to the rhythms of society. And parents are supported by a network of government-run day cares and preschools that reinforce these lessons. Druckerman starts feeding her children a “starter” of vegetables every night—carrots in vinaigrette, for instance—to mirror their meals at school. But even if I had offered my toddlers Dover sole and haricots verts at home, at day care they would still have been fed pasta and chicken nuggets.

One can be skeptical about the French ideal of what constitutes a “good citizen” and still acknowledge that in America, as far as parenting goes, we’ve taken our rugged individualism too far. Over the last century, as Ann Hulbert brilliantly demonstrated in her book Raising America, each generation of American parenting experts has espoused wildly contradictory theories about how to raise children. As a result, we’re left to wade through the morass on our own, picking and choosing what we like—a bit of Dr. Ferber here, a bit of Dr. Sears there. In France, by contrast, all babies come with an “instruction manual”: a little carnet de santé in which to record vaccinations and the like. I’m guessing that the idea of “spacing out” vaccines (widespread here for fear that too many shots at a time tax the child’s immune system) would be about as popular as forgoing the epidural (which 87 percent of French women opt for).

One French father tells Druckerman that a child who has too many choices “doesn’t feel reassured.” Has the tyranny of choice affected us as much as our kids? Perhaps the reason American parents are less successful at projecting the kind of calm authority that our French counterparts apparently wield so nonchalantly is that we’ve simply lost a basic confidence in ourselves. (Druckerman writes poignantly of an American woman who repeats reflexively, “I’m a bad mother.”) Drowning in experts, we absolve ourselves of responsibility for our own decisions. Meanwhile, our unhealthy habits are clearly taking a toll on our kids. How can a baby fit into “the rhythm of the family” if we have no daily rhythm—we grab a yogurt on the way out the door in the morning, eat lunch at our desks, get takeout for dinner?