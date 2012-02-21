Matt Drudge has been giving Jennifer Rubin a run for her money in the blatant Romney boosterism department today, leading his site with the rather terrifying headline “SANTORUM’S SATAN WARNING,” accompanied by a picture of Rick Santorum speaking from a church pulpit wearing not a sweater vest but the even more electrifying combo of a suit jacket and turtleneck. The headline links to the most incendiary elements of an MSNBC report that's been floating around on comments that Santorum made in 2008 in which he flew into full Savonarola mode:

“Satan has his sights on the United States of America!...Satan is attacking the great institutions of America, using those great vices of pride, vanity, and sensuality as the root to attack all of the strong plants that has so deeply rooted in the American tradition...This is a spiritual war. And the Father of Lies has his sights on what you would think the Father of Lies would have his sights on: a good, decent, powerful, influential country—the United States of America. If you were Satan, who would you attack in this day and age?”